Sci-Tech

Boeing-Lockheed's Vulcan cleared to launch US national security satellites

27 March 2025 - 16:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance’s next-generation Vulcan rocket is launched on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on January 8 2024. File photo.
Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance’s next-generation Vulcan rocket is launched on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on January 8 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The US Space Force said on Wednesday it has cleared Boeing and Lockheed Martin's Vulcan rocket to launch national security satellites for the US.

SpaceX was the first company to handle such missions.

"Vulcan certification adds launch capacity, resiliency and flexibility needed by our nation’s most critical space-based systems," said Brig-Gen Kristin Panzenhagen, the program executive officer for assured access to space.

Vulcan was developed to replace the Boeing LMT joint venture United Launch Alliance's (ULA) workhorse Atlas V rocket and rival the reusable Falcon 9 from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

READ MORE:

Webb telescope spots galaxy at pivotal moment in early universe

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have identified an ancient and faraway galaxy that provides evidence that an important transition ...
News
40 minutes ago

Firefly Aerospace selects Blue Origin unit to explore volcanic formations on moon

Firefly Aerospace has partnered with Blue Origin's Honeybee Robotics to supply a rover for its third lunar mission in 2028 to study the Gruithuisen ...
News
1 day ago

Bangladesh to secure Starlink deal within three months: interim leader

Bangladesh's interim leader said on Tuesday a commercial deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned satellite internet network Starlink is expected to be ...
News
1 day ago

Intuitive Machines shares surge on growing space contracts, stronger cash position

Intuitive Machines' shares surged 24% on Monday after the space company's fourth-quarter revenue jumped on the back of higher contracts and it ...
News
1 day ago

Nasa astronauts Wilmore and Williams return to Earth after drawn-out mission in space

Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule on Tuesday, with a soft splashdown off Florida's coast, nine ...
News
1 week ago

Nasa's SPHEREx telescope launched to study universe's origins

A Nasa telescope was launched into space from California on Tuesday for a mission to explore the origins of the universe and to scour the Milky Way ...
News
2 weeks ago

Webb telescope observes violence around Milky Way's central black hole

Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope is providing the best look yet at the chaotic events unfolding around the supermassive black hole at the centre of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 2.6-million traffic register numbers have been issued irregularly: Mothibi South Africa
  2. University researchers uncover toxic legacy in Klip River South Africa
  3. 'Why would Kelly borrow R200 if she had just got R20,000 for selling Joshlin?' ... South Africa
  4. Health minister Motsoaledi's daughter breaks mould as tech entrepreneur Sci-Tech
  5. Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA World

Latest Videos

Malaika - Destiny
The Tokens - The Lion Sleeps Tonight