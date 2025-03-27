Boeing-Lockheed's Vulcan cleared to launch US national security satellites

The US Space Force said on Wednesday it has cleared Boeing and Lockheed Martin's Vulcan rocket to launch national security satellites for the US.
SpaceX was the first company to handle such missions.
"Vulcan certification adds launch capacity, resiliency and flexibility needed by our nation’s most critical space-based systems," said Brig-Gen Kristin Panzenhagen, the program executive officer for assured access to space.
Vulcan was developed to replace the Boeing LMT joint venture United Launch Alliance's (ULA) workhorse Atlas V rocket and rival the reusable Falcon 9 from Elon Musk's SpaceX.
