MTN, Lynk make Africa’s first satellite voice call using smartphone
Image: 123RF/chokniti
The SA unit of MTN Group and US low-earth orbit (Leo) satellite provider Lynk Global said on Thursday they had made Africa's first phone call via satellite, a potential solution to providing coverage in underserviced and rural areas.
Mobile operators and smartphone makers are racing to deploy satellite services to close gaps in network coverage.
The call in Vryburg in North West was part of a technical trial that enabled MTN and Lynk Global to test voice-call quality, using a standard smartphone and SMS capabilities over a Leo satellite connection, said MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.
“The technical trial was part of our work to find potential solutions to the challenges of providing coverage in underserviced, rural and remote areas,” he said.
Molapisi said the call showed MTN's ability to complement its ground-based cell towers and other infrastructure with Leo satellite.
The companies received approval from telecom regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA to use radio frequencies on MTN-licensed spectrum for the trial. They did not elaborate on their next steps.
In November, MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita announced MTN SA was carrying out proof of concepts — showing the feasibility of the plan — with Leo satellite operators for possible partnerships.
Leo satellites provide high-speed internet even in areas where terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure such as fibre and mobile broadband is difficult and expensive to deploy.
MTN's smaller rival Cell C is also seeking similar partnership agreements.
SA's biggest operator Vodacom, majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, announced a partnership with Amazon's Project Kuiper Leo satellite in 2023.
Reuters
