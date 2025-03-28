WATCH | Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes

The sighting of a shortfin mako shark, a rare and endangered species, in the waters off Rio de Janeiro's iconic Ipanema Beach has boosted experts' hopes for marine biodiversity preservation in Brazil.
Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes
