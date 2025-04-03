Sci-Tech

World Bank backs Africa digital data push with $100m Raxio deal

Raxio aims to operate in 10 African countries

03 April 2025 - 10:14 By COLLEEN GOKO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Africa accounts for less than 1% of the world's data centre capacity even as mobile data usage grows by around 40% annually — nearly double the global average, according to US advocacy group Internet Society. Stock photo.
Africa accounts for less than 1% of the world's data centre capacity even as mobile data usage grows by around 40% annually — nearly double the global average, according to US advocacy group Internet Society. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

The World Bank's private investment arm is backing the rush into digital data in Africa with a $100m (R1.89bn) investment in regional data centre developer and operator Raxio Group, funding centres from Ethiopia to Angola.

Digital demand on the continent is surging, but infrastructure remains scarce. Africa accounts for less than 1% of the world's data centre capacity even as mobile data usage grows by around 40% annually — nearly double the global average, according to US advocacy group Internet Society.

The debt funding by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) — its largest such investment to date in Africa — reflects rising interest from global institutions in the continent's digital economy, where mobile money, AI-driven services and cloud-based platforms are rapidly expanding. Hosting data locally reduces costs, improves speeds and gives governments more control over cybersecurity and regulation.

"Data centres as such and overall digital connectivity is an important area of focus for the IFC," said Sarvesh Suri, IFC regional industry director, infrastructure and natural resources in Africa.

Improving digital connectivity and building the backbones of digital infrastructure are of key importance to support economic growth in Africa, Suri added.

Google Cloud holds $90bn promise for Africa

As cloud providers reach for African skies, Google believes it can make a strong contribution to the SA economy
Business Times
1 week ago

After launching its first facility in Uganda in 2021, Raxio is building a network of top standard data centres, including one in Ivory Coast with construction underway in Mozambique, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The expansion comes as global tech giants and infrastructure investors view Africa as the next battleground for cloud services. Cloud computing and tech giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Huawei are ramping up partnerships and presence on the continent, but many still rely on Europe or South Africa for hosting.

"We see the interest, the support, the engagement, the collaboration we are getting from the governments where we operate, who really want this to happen," said Raxio Group CEO Robert Skjodt.

Building data centres in frontier markets isn't without risk. Unreliable power supply, complex regulation and political instability can deter commercial players.

Development finance institutions play a crucial role by de-risking early investments that can unlock long-term private capital, said Suri.

"We bring in the right kind of instruments to help support investors to reduce the risk over all this, to make sure that these investments continue to be long-term, sustainable, and profitable, but also economically beneficial for the countries," said Suri.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Vodacom, Maziv fibre merger would result in permanent anticompetitive effects: tribunal

The transaction’s anticompetitive effects would be permanent and implications for the public far-reaching, the Competition Tribunal said.
Business
4 days ago

African music no longer on the fringes

Surge across $100m (R1.84bn) mark for the first time driven by South African artists and firms.
Business Times
4 days ago

Language becomes a new infrastructure

The most consequential AI trends of the coming years are not about size, but specificity. They won’t be driven by who has the largest models, but by ...
Business Times
4 days ago

READ MORE:

Vodacom, Maziv fibre merger would result in permanent anticompetitive effects: tribunal

The transaction’s anticompetitive effects would be permanent and implications for the public far-reaching, the Competition Tribunal said.
Business
4 days ago

African music no longer on the fringes

Surge across $100m (R1.84bn) mark for the first time driven by South African artists and firms.
Business Times
4 days ago

Language becomes a new infrastructure

The most consequential AI trends of the coming years are not about size, but specificity. They won’t be driven by who has the largest models, but by ...
Business Times
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Timothy Omotoso found not guilty of rape and human trafficking South Africa
  2. Tshwane to build huge auto assembly precinct, creating 150,000 jobs South Africa
  3. Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches News
  4. Surge in CIT heists pushes KZN motor licensing department to go cashless South Africa
  5. These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March news

Latest Videos

Vhavenda kingship court battle
Israel says will seize large parts of Gaza, evacuate people | REUTERS