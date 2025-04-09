Brazil's telecommunications regulator Anatel authorised Elon Musk's SpaceX to add 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate in the Latin American nation, the watchdog said on Tuesday.
The decision more than doubles the 4,408 Starlink satellites currently allowed by Anatel to operate, according to the statement from the regulator.
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anatel said the decision also includes the expansion of frequency bands, adding it decided to maintain the expiration date for SpaceX's authorisations for 2027.
Despite the approval, Anatel also said its members see the need to update Brazil's current regulatory framework, noting there is a gap to deal with market domain, spatial sustainability and digital sovereignty.
Brazil regulator authorises 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate locally
Image: REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Brazil's telecommunications regulator Anatel authorised Elon Musk's SpaceX to add 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate in the Latin American nation, the watchdog said on Tuesday.
The decision more than doubles the 4,408 Starlink satellites currently allowed by Anatel to operate, according to the statement from the regulator.
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anatel said the decision also includes the expansion of frequency bands, adding it decided to maintain the expiration date for SpaceX's authorisations for 2027.
Despite the approval, Anatel also said its members see the need to update Brazil's current regulatory framework, noting there is a gap to deal with market domain, spatial sustainability and digital sovereignty.
MORE:
WATCH | Russia takes US astronaut to International Space Station
SpaceX, ULA, Blue Origin clinch $13.5bn Pentagon launch contracts
Amazon targets April 9 launch of first Kuiper internet satellites
WATCH | SpaceX launches private astronaut crew in Fram2 mission
Bangladesh to secure Starlink deal within three months: interim leader
SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos