Brazil regulator authorises 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate locally

09 April 2025 - 16:20 By Reuters
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on February 26 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Brazil's telecommunications regulator Anatel authorised Elon Musk's SpaceX to add 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate in the Latin American nation, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

The decision more than doubles the 4,408 Starlink satellites currently allowed by Anatel to operate, according to the statement from the regulator.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anatel said the decision also includes the expansion of frequency bands, adding it decided to maintain the expiration date for SpaceX's authorisations for 2027.

Despite the approval, Anatel also said its members see the need to update Brazil's current regulatory framework, noting there is a gap to deal with market domain, spatial sustainability and digital sovereignty.

