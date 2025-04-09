Sci-Tech

Trump says he told TSMC it would pay 100% tax if it doesn't build in US

09 April 2025 - 11:10 By Nandita Bose and Ryan Patrick Jones
US President Donald Trump. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he told the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has pledged to build new factories in the US, it would pay a tax of up to 100% if it did not build its plants in the country.

Speaking at a Republican national congressional committee event, Trump criticised former president Joe Biden's administration for providing a $6.6bn (R129.66bn) grant to TSMC's US unit for semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona, saying semiconductor companies do not need the money.

“TSMC, I gave them no money ... all I did was say, if you don't build your plant here you're going to pay a big tax,” Trump said.

TSMC declined to comment.

In March, TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said at the White House that it plans to make a fresh $100bn (R1.96-trillion) investment in the US that includes building five additional chip facilities in coming years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported the chipmaker could face a penalty of $1bn (R19.66bn) or more to settle a US export control investigation over a chip it made that ended up inside a Huawei Technologies AI processor.

Reuters

