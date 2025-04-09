Sci-Tech

WATCH | British woman gives birth after receiving womb from her sister

09 April 2025 - 06:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Grace Davidson, who was born with a rare condition that causes the womb to be missing or underdeveloped, became a mother after receiving one from her sister.

READ MORE:

Nigeria sets organ transplant rules to fight exploitation

Nigeria launched comprehensive standards and guidelines for organ and tissue transplants on Thursday, aiming to regulate a sector plagued by ethical ...
News
1 month ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why donating blood, organs is active citizenship

Less than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors and of these black donors make up only 30%
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

‘My new heart has become a beacon of hope, free from the limitations of heart failure’

Despite the critical need for organs, the number of donors in South Africa remains critically low — less than 0.2% of the population
News
1 year ago

BHEKISISA | Could poor policies be behind our organ donation ‘crisis’?

In 2012, at 18 years old and in matric, Jenna Lowe could barely walk a few steps without collapsing because she frequently ran out of breath.
News
1 year ago

Bestow the ultimate gift of life: Why organ donation is more important than you may think

By becoming an organ and tissue donor, you can save up to seven lives and improve those of up to 50 people
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johannes von Baumbach is the world’s youngest billionaire at 19 years old World
  2. These Johannesburg suburbs are most in demand by homebuyers South Africa
  3. Musk made direct appeals to Trump to reverse new tariffs, Washington Post ... World
  4. Pump station failure results in sewage flooding homes in Cape Town suburb South Africa
  5. Return grieving mom's cellphone taken from fatal crash, family begs South Africa

Latest Videos

Dozens killed in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse
US official calls for peaceful end to Congo conflict | REUTERS