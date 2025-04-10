Sci-Tech

Body cameras to prevent bribery and drones to stop border jumpers

10 April 2025 - 14:12 By TimesLIVE
BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato and home affairs minister Leon Schreiber have expanded the use of digital technology to protect the borders.
Image: Govternment.za via X

Drones with heat-mapping capacity and body-camera technology are being rolled out to the Border Management Authority (BMA).

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said 40 cameras will be deployed for the first time over the Easter weekend. 

“The drones are equipped with some of the most advanced night-vision cameras in the world, including thermal-detection technology. They are powered by artificial intelligence, enabling the devices to recognise and lock onto heat sources — moving people or vehicles,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

The drones launch within 15 seconds, are durable and waterproof, and can travel at speeds of up to 43km/h. They are capable of operating under all weather conditions, in remote rural areas, without access to GPS, and even underground. 

When use of drones was tested over the festive season, the number of attempted illegal crossings prevented increased by 215%, Schreiber said.

The BMA is training eight officers to pilot the devices, which will be operated in shifts at different ports of entry.

Five more drones will also be made available for the Easter period in partnership with the rural development department.

“Our message to would-be illegal immigrants and smugglers is clear: we are watching the border during the day, we are watching at night, we can see your body heat wherever you try to hide and we will catch you.”

Schreiber also launched the rollout of 40 body cameras which will be worn by BMA officials working in ports of entry “to detect and punish corruption while also monitoring efficiency.”

The cameras are linked to a dedicated digital evidence management system which ensures footage is admissible in court to ensure successful convictions, he said.

