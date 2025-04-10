Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Jasiri backs the people behind the business

10 April 2025 - 14:16 By Kieno Kammies
Backing the people behind the business.

The Jasiri Foundation is taking a different approach to entrepreneurship in Africa. Instead of betting on ideas, it invests in the people who lead them.

Founded by Allan and Gill Grey Philanthropies, Jasiri focuses on long-term support for founders with strong character and leadership potential. The goal is to build lasting businesses by first backing individuals who can grow into effective leaders.

Kieno Kammies spoke to Peter Krause, programme lead for Jasiri in South Africa, about the model.

Krause put it plainly: “We back the person before the pitch.”

It’s a simple idea and one that may reshape how business is built on the continent.

Backing the people behind the business