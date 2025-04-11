Sci-Tech

Google lays off hundreds of employees in Android, Pixel group, The Information reports

11 April 2025 - 09:29 By Anusha Shah
Alphabet's Google on Thursday laid off hundreds of employees in its platforms and devices unit.
Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

Alphabet's Google on Thursday laid off hundreds of employees in its platforms and devices unit, which works on Android software, Pixel phones and the Chrome browser, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The cuts come after the company's January buyout offers to employees in the unit, the report said.

“Since combining the platforms and devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit programme we offered in January,” a Google spokesperson told The Information.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg in February reported Google had cut employees in its cloud division, adding the round of cuts affected only a few teams.

In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce.

Reuters

