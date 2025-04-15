Sci-Tech

AMD set to produce CPU chip at TSMC plant in Arizona

15 April 2025 - 13:09 By Reuters
In addition to AMD, both Apple and Nvidia have said some of their chips are being produced at TSMC's Arizona plant. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/4itolino

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said on Tuesday its key processor chips would soon be made at TSMC's new production site in Arizona, marking the first time that its products will be manufactured in the US.

Though AMD's plans predate US President Donald Trump's return to office, tech companies' efforts to diversify their supply chains have taken on added significance given his escalating tariff war. His administration is currently investigating whether imports of semiconductors threaten national security, which could be a precursor to slapping tariffs on those products.

"Our new fifth-generation EPYC is doing very well, so we're ready to start production," AMD chief executive Lisa Su told reporters in Taipei, referring to its central processing unit (CPU) for data centres.

Until now, the company's products have been made at contract chip manufacturer TSMC's facilities in Taiwan.

In addition to AMD, both Apple and Nvidia have said some of their chips are being produced at TSMC's Arizona plant.

Su noted AMD had completed an acquisition of ZT Systems, a leading supplier of AI servers in the US, which expands its US footprint.

"We want to have a very resilient supply chain, so Taiwan continues to be a very important part of that supply chain, but the United States is also going to be important and we're expanding our work there, including our work with TSMC and other key supply chain partners," Su said

