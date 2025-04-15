Sci-Tech

Drone surveillance helping efficiency in policing: SAPS

Police are using drones within strict guidelines to ensure there are no privacy infringements for non-authorised operations

15 April 2025 - 12:25
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Drone pilot Sgt Morekwana Monyela Monyela's career is all about patience and attention to detail.
Drone pilot Sgt Morekwana Monyela Monyela's career is all about patience and attention to detail.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has turned to the skies in its ongoing battle against crime, using drone technology as a vital tool in its national crime prevention and intelligence-driven operations.

Integrated across all nine provinces and embedded into SAPS’s five-pillar crime-fighting approach of intelligence gathering, proactive policing, combat and reaction, reactive detection, and communication, drones are now vital in urban and rural operations.

According to the SAPS, the use of drones has proved instrumental, particularly within the proactive policing pillar, where officers carry out crime prevention duties using drone technology.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said drones are being used through specialised units such as the air wing.

She said all nine provinces have drone capabilities and this is achieved through the co-ordination and deployment of assets and human resources, either on a permanent basis or temporarily during intelligence-driven operations.

“These drones are being used in rural and high crime areas,” she said.

There are ongoing training courses for officers and another course will commence in May, said Mathe. 

“We have run several training courses over the last couple of years to ensure that we have trained and certified personnel across all nine provinces.”

As and when the budget allows, the goal would be to increase the number of operational drones and to train more drone operators.

Eyes in the sky: a drone pilot who is turning the tide against crime

Officer Morekwana Monyela enables effective, risk-free monitoring of criminal activities and assists Search and Rescue during floods
News
1 week ago

Though police cannot share specific cases for successful operations due to the sensitivity of the information and the safety of the drone operators, Mathe said drones have been used successfully:

  • to apprehend suspects linked to murder cases and those in possession of unlicensed firearms;
  • in search and rescue operations, with noteworthy successes in Limpopo and KZN; and
  • during last year’s general elections “to ensure no roads were blocked and that each eligible voter could exercise their constitutional right freely and fairly”.

Mathe noted that drone surveillance has improved both cost and efficiency in policing.

“Drone operational costs are much lower than the cost of operating a manned aircraft. Aerial surveillance work and crime prevention duties that previously were done with manned aircraft are now being done using drones. This has allowed the SAPS to channel the manned aircraft resources to areas where human intervention is required to either prevent crime or to effect an arrest.

“Lower operating costs allow the operators to spend more time airborne, which increases the efficiency of analysing the footage received.”

Drones operate in both controlled and uncontrolled civilian airspace. However, Mathe said the challenges of air traffic separation are mitigated by the use and communication with the air traffic controllers and other airspace users via very high frequency (VHF) hand-held radios.

“Similar to manned aircraft operations, drone operators perform their duties upon receiving a task from their operational commanders. These tasks are specific and traceable as each drone records and stores its ground positioning system (GPS) location and height every second during the flight while airborne.

“Any member found to be infringing the privacy of others or found to be using the drones for other tasks other than those they were authorised to do will be charged through the police’s disciplinary process, which may lead to a dismissal.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town tourist reported missing at Augrabies Falls National Park

A 66-year-old tourist from Cape Town has been reported missing after embarking on a hike in the Augrabies Falls National Park in the Northern Cape.
News
27 minutes ago

Body cameras to prevent bribery and drones to stop border jumpers

Drones with heat-mapping capacity and body-camera technology are being rolled out to the Border Management Authority, says home affairs minister Leon ...
News
5 days ago

Rescues on Table Mountain going up, hikers urged not to rely only on apps

Hiking in groups is best for safety and experts advise hikers to have rescue numbers at hand
News
6 months ago

Joburg’s new CCTV rules ‘reverse gains in crime fight’

By-law reinforces legislation against posting videos of crimes on the internet.
News
1 month ago

Macua proposes using drones to assess conditions at Buffelsfontein gold mine

Mining Affected Communities United in Action has proposed using drones to assess and document the underground conditions of illegal miners at shafts ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom who killed daughter's rapist may have murder charge dropped South Africa
  2. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa
  3. Cycling trio reach Cape Town despite health stop South Africa
  4. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World
  5. Accused in Wynberg court hit alleged to be the 'brains' behind the attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Gabon's leader Nguema elected president with 90% of vote | REUTERS
What do voters want from Gabon's first post-Bongo election? | Reuters