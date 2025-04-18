Sci-Tech

Italian newspaper gives free rein to AI, admires its irony

Artificial intelligence excels in irony, lacks critical thinking, won't replace journalists, says editor Claudio Cerasa

18 April 2025 - 17:30 By Crispian Balmer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Copies of the Italian newspaper Il Foglio lie on a table in Rome, Italy, on April 18 2025.
Copies of the Italian newspaper Il Foglio lie on a table in Rome, Italy, on April 18 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Artificial intelligence (AI) can write a great book review and is good at irony, but it won't replace quality journalism, says the editor of an Italian newspaper at the forefront of AI experimentation.

In what it said was a world first, Il Foglio put out a four-page daily insert for one month that was written entirely by AI and was sold together with the normal newspaper.

The trial, which has just ended, was a big success and boosted sales, editor Claudio Cerasa said, adding that his paper will now publish a separate section once a week written by AI.

He said he would also use AI to write the occasional article in areas where Il Foglio, a small conservative newspaper with 22 staffers, didn't have the expertise, such as a piece published on Friday on astronomy.

However, he insisted AI programmes would not lead to job losses in his newsroom.

“Some publishers see AI as a way to have fewer journalists and more machines. That is very wrong and self-harming. The fundamental thing is to understand what you can do more of, not less,” Cerasa told a small group of foreign journalists.

China to rely on artificial intelligence in education reform bid

China will integrate artificial intelligence applications into teaching efforts, textbooks and the school curriculum as it moves to overhaul ...
News
1 day ago

Cerasa said AI would create jobs for people who knew how to ask the right questions and get the most out of the technology, but predicted it would also boost high-quality journalism by forcing reporters to dig deeper and be more original.

“Writers will be compelled to find new elements to be more creative and relatable,” he said.

Cerasa interacted daily with his AI programme and was often surprised by the results. “The most mysterious thing, the most incredible thing, was its sense of irony was immediately genuine. If you ask it to write an ironic article on any topic, AI knows how to do it.”

He added that the AI was also adept at producing book reviews, capable of analysing 700-page tomes and generating insightful critiques in just minutes.

It needed to be told whether to give the review a positive or negative spin, which turned it into a “hitman” at the command of whoever was at the keyboard.

This lack of critical thinking was a handicap, he said. “If you give a journalist guidance for an article, for me it's good to hear them say 'no', to hear them disagree with you. This discussion is fundamental but doesn't happen with AI.”

He also noted the occasional factual errors and said it did not always update its knowledge base, citing its persistent refusal to register that US President Donald Trump had won re-election in 2024. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

OpenAI's $500bn Stargate venture weighs future UK investment: report

Stargate, a $500bn (R9.43-trillion) US data-centre project funded by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle, is weighing a future investment in the UK as it ...
News
1 day ago

Notorious internet message board 4chan hacked, posts claim

The notorious internet message board 4chan has been hacked, according to posts circulating online, some of which said that a the hacker involved had ...
News
2 days ago

AI with team spirit? It’s here!

Imagine giving your AI a job — and it hires a few more AIs to help, splits up the work, reviews their outputs and hands you the polished result. That ...
Business Times
5 days ago

How to make AI work for you

Many people are wary of artificial intelligence and how it may impact their careers, but there are many AI tools that can help you do your job more ...
Business Times
5 days ago

Getting a grip on reality is dire these days

The pitfalls of life with AI.
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  2. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  3. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  4. WATCH | Newzroom Afrika anchor faces assault charge after road rage incident South Africa
  5. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World

Latest Videos

'I am still in shock', says Dnipro mass drone attack survivor | Reuters
France says Ukraine talks in Paris shows Europeans are at the table | REUTERS