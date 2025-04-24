Sci-Tech

WATCH | Can cells grow food for astronauts on long missions in space?

24 April 2025 - 09:03 By Reuters
Scientists may have found the answer to feeding space crews on journeys to Mars — which could last years. The solution they're trying is growing fuel, food and even medicine en route, starting with just a handful of cultivated cells and a bioreactor.

Reuters

