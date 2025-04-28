Sci-Tech

Nigerian tribunal upholds R4bn fine against Meta for violating laws

28 April 2025 - 12:44 By Reuters
Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission fined Meta last July for discriminatory and exploitative practices against Nigerian consumers. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A $220m (R4.11bn) fine against Meta Platforms by Nigeria's competition watchdog for violating local consumer, data protection and privacy laws has been upheld following an unsuccessful appeal, Nigeria's Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal said on Friday.

Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) fined Meta last July for discriminatory and exploitative practices against Nigerian consumers, compared with other jurisdictions with similar regulations.

