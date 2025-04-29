The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday voted to open a review of the decades-old spectrum sharing regime between satellite systems sought by SpaceX.
The review by the US telecom regulator aims to allow a greater and more intensive use of spectrum for space activities. Existing reductions approved in the 1990s limit power use that prevent better coverage from SpaceX's Starlink and other systems.
FCC chair Brendan Carr said the power limits "hamper satellite broadband by degrading signal quality, reducing coverage, limiting capacity, and making it harder to share spectrum with other satellite systems".
Amazon.com, whose Project Kuiper satellite internet network, aims to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink system, also wants changes to the rules but said the FCC must address a number of questions including what safeguards are needed to protect satellite operations in neighbouring countries.
"It is imperative the commission does everything possible to clear the way for American innovation and investment in space excellence," the FCC said.
Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, is overseeing Trump's cost-cutting department of government efficiency effort. SpaceX filed a petition in August seeking changes saying the existing rules "have imposed significant artificial spectrum scarcity on Americans".
US FCC to review spectrum sharing rules to boost space-based telecom
Image: REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday voted to open a review of the decades-old spectrum sharing regime between satellite systems sought by SpaceX.
The review by the US telecom regulator aims to allow a greater and more intensive use of spectrum for space activities. Existing reductions approved in the 1990s limit power use that prevent better coverage from SpaceX's Starlink and other systems.
FCC chair Brendan Carr said the power limits "hamper satellite broadband by degrading signal quality, reducing coverage, limiting capacity, and making it harder to share spectrum with other satellite systems".
Amazon.com, whose Project Kuiper satellite internet network, aims to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink system, also wants changes to the rules but said the FCC must address a number of questions including what safeguards are needed to protect satellite operations in neighbouring countries.
"It is imperative the commission does everything possible to clear the way for American innovation and investment in space excellence," the FCC said.
Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, is overseeing Trump's cost-cutting department of government efficiency effort. SpaceX filed a petition in August seeking changes saying the existing rules "have imposed significant artificial spectrum scarcity on Americans".
Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, taking on Starlink
CTIA, which represents the US wireless communications industry including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, said any changes should ensure satellite service does not undermine the terrestrial network service investments or 5G service.
"Wireless providers spent record-setting sums to acquire access to this spectrum in the US," the group noted.
The FCC is seeking comments on how satellite technology has changed since equivalent powerflux density limits were developed and if alternative sharing frameworks would result in higher efficiency.
In March the FCC said it would allow Starlink to operate a direct-to-cell service with T-Mobile at higher power levels despite objections by rival companies.
AT&T and Verizon filed objections to the higher power levels saying it could result in harmful interference and impact their service in some areas.
T-Mobile noted 1.3-million km2 of the US are unreachable by towers because of the terrain, land-use restrictions and other factors.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Russian satellite linked to nuclear weapon programme ‘out of control’: US
Musk's SpaceX is frontrunner to build Trump's Golden Dome missile shield
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket
Lesotho grants operating licence to Musk’s Starlink
Brazil regulator authorises 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate locally
SpaceX, ULA, Blue Origin clinch $13.5bn Pentagon launch contracts
WATCH | SpaceX launches private astronaut crew in Fram2 mission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos