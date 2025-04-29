Sci-Tech

US FCC to review spectrum sharing rules to boost space-based telecom

29 April 2025 - 13:30 By David Shepardson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida on February 26 2025. File photo.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida on February 26 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday voted to open a review of the decades-old spectrum sharing regime between satellite systems sought by SpaceX.

The review by the US telecom regulator aims to allow a greater and more intensive use of spectrum for space activities. Existing reductions approved in the 1990s limit power use that prevent better coverage from SpaceX's Starlink and other systems.

FCC chair Brendan Carr said the power limits "hamper satellite broadband by degrading signal quality, reducing coverage, limiting capacity, and making it harder to share spectrum with other satellite systems".

Amazon.com, whose Project Kuiper satellite internet network, aims to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink system, also wants changes to the rules but said the FCC must address a number of questions including what safeguards are needed to protect satellite operations in neighbouring countries.

"It is imperative the commission does everything possible to clear the way for American innovation and investment in space excellence," the FCC said.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, is overseeing Trump's cost-cutting department of government efficiency effort. SpaceX filed a petition in August seeking changes saying the existing rules "have imposed significant artificial spectrum scarcity on Americans".

Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, taking on Starlink

The first 27 satellites for Amazon's Kuiper broadband internet constellation were launched into space from Florida in the US on Monday, kicking off ...
News
5 hours ago

CTIA, which represents the US wireless communications industry including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, said any changes should ensure satellite service does not undermine the terrestrial network service investments or 5G service.

"Wireless providers spent record-setting sums to acquire access to this spectrum in the US," the group noted.

The FCC is seeking comments on how satellite technology has changed since equivalent powerflux density limits were developed and if alternative sharing frameworks would result in higher efficiency.

In March the FCC said it would allow Starlink to operate a direct-to-cell service with T-Mobile at higher power levels despite objections by rival companies.

AT&T and Verizon filed objections to the higher power levels saying it could result in harmful interference and impact their service in some areas.

T-Mobile noted 1.3-million km2 of the US are unreachable by towers because of the terrain, land-use restrictions and other factors.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russian satellite linked to nuclear weapon programme ‘out of control’: US

The secretive Russian satellite in space that US officials believe is connected to a nuclear anti-satellite weapon programme has appeared to be ...
News
6 hours ago

Musk's SpaceX is frontrunner to build Trump's Golden Dome missile shield

Elon Musk's SpaceX and two partners have emerged as frontrunners to win a crucial part of President Donald Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence ...
News
1 week ago

Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket

Pop star Katy Perry and five other women launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and successfully returned to Earth on Monday, marking the first ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Lesotho grants operating licence to Musk’s Starlink

Lesotho has granted a licence to Elon Musk's Starlink to operate a satellite network and provide satellite internet services, the country's ...
News
2 weeks ago

Brazil regulator authorises 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate locally

Brazil's telecommunications regulator Anatel authoriSed Elon Musk's SpaceX to add 7,500 new Starlink satellites to operate in the Latin American ...
News
2 weeks ago

SpaceX, ULA, Blue Origin clinch $13.5bn Pentagon launch contracts

Elon Musk's SpaceX, United Launch Alliance and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Friday won US Space Force rocket launch contracts worth a combined $13.5bn ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | SpaceX launches private astronaut crew in Fram2 mission

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Monday launched a crew of four private astronauts led by a crypto entrepreneur on a mission to orbit Earth from pole to pole, a ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  2. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  3. Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River South Africa
  4. Member of Tembe royal family dies in KZN car crash South Africa
  5. Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member ... South Africa

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference