New WhatsApp scam uses OTPs to access bank accounts

30 April 2025 - 15:02 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
There is a new banking scam using WhatsApp and OTPs, police have warned. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

Police in the Northern Cape have issued a warning to the public after the emergence of a new online scam involving WhatsApp and one-time PINs to gain access to one's banking account.

Police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said the scam begins when victims receive WhatsApp messages that appear to be from people in their contact lists. These messages often contain a seemingly harmless request to participate in a survey, followed by a prompt to share a one-time password (OTP) that the victim receives on their phone.

Ehlers said: “Because the messages originate from known contacts, they seem trustworthy.

“Scammers use the OTP to gain unauthorised access to the victim's banking account.”

Ehlers urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid sharing any sensitive banking information, especially if the request was not personally initiated.

“It is important to note that legitimate banking institutions do not send OTPs unsolicited or ask clients to forward them.”

The public is advised to follow these safety tips:

  • never share your bank card number, PIN or other personal banking details electronically, particularly with unknown individuals;
  • be sceptical of offers that appear too good to be true; and
  • always verify the identity of anyone requesting sensitive information. When in doubt, contact your bank or the police directly.

