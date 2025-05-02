Sci-Tech

Apple shares fall as tariff costs to add more agony

02 May 2025 - 11:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. The California-based company that makes over 90% of its products in China says it plans to shift production of iPhones to India to minimise the impact of President Donald Trump's trade war. File photo.
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. The California-based company that makes over 90% of its products in China says it plans to shift production of iPhones to India to minimise the impact of President Donald Trump's trade war. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Apple shares fell nearly 3% on Friday after the iPhone maker trimmed its share buyback program and CEO Tim Cook warned of additional tariff-related costs of about $900m (R16.61bn) this quarter amid a raging Sino-US trade war.

The Cupertino, California-based company that makes over 90% of its products in China said it plans to shift production of iPhones to India to minimise the impact of President Donald Trump's trade war.

"It looks like Apple is progressing faster than expected with its move to shift production of US phones into the region [India]," said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Analysts at Wedbush echoed this view, referring to India as Apple's "life raft supply chain" as the company navigates through tariff turbulence.

Cook outlined how Apple has started to build up a stockpile of products so that the majority of its devices sold in the US this quarter will not come from China.

“Tim Cook did his best to reassure investors on last night’s earnings call, but many likely came away still wanting more clarity about what lies beyond June," Britzman said, adding that the $900m hit to profit turned out to be smaller than many had feared.

Apple, which has been grappling with increased competition in key market China from rivals like Huawei due to slower rollouts of AI features, was already in troubled waters before the tariffs hit.

"The question for investors is what can replace China for Apple? This is not an easy question to answer and could threaten the long-term trajectory of Apple’s growth plan," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

Despite electronics being exempted from US President Donald Trump's slew of import tariffs so far, Washington has signalled that some levies could be imposed in the coming weeks.

Big Tech peers Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta Platforms beat quarterly estimates aided by artificial intelligence, while Amazon.com's cloud revenue growth fell short of revenue expectations. These results were in stark contrast to dour forecasts from consumer electronics companies that are more exposed to tightening consumer budgets: chipmakers Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Intel.

Apple shares lost about 15% so far this year. That compares with a 2.3% fall in Meta, and a nearly 1% rise in Microsoft. Apple's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio is 27.63, compared with Microsoft's 28.64 and Meta's 21.48.

READ MORE:

Judge in Meta case warns AI could 'obliterate' market for original works

A sceptical federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday questioned Meta Platforms' argument that it can legally use copyrighted works without ...
News
2 hours ago

Trump officials eye changes to Biden's AI chip export rule, sources say

The Trump administration is working on changes to a Biden-era rule that would limit global access to AI chips, including possibly doing away with its ...
News
1 day ago

Apple fined €500m and Meta €200m for breach of EU law

Apple was fined €500m (R10.59bn) on Wednesday and Meta €200m (R4.23bn) as EU antitrust regulators handed out the first sanctions under landmark ...
News
1 week ago

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

The notice gave no explanation for the move, but the late-night exclusion provides welcome relief to major technology firms such as Apple, Dell ...
News
2 weeks ago

Apple airlifts 600 tons of iPhones from India 'to beat' Trump tariffs: sources

Tech giant Apple chartered cargo flights to ferry 600 tons of iPhones, or as many as 1.5-million, to the US from India, after it stepped up ...
News
3 weeks ago

Apple aims to bring AI features, spatial content app to Vision Pro: Bloomberg

Apple is planning to add Apple Intelligence to its Vision Pro headset, along with an updated mode for guest users and a spatial content app as early ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River South Africa
  2. Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted with the ... South Africa
  3. Joburg to host international farmers' conference South Africa
  4. Police retrieve car three missing constables were travelling in South Africa
  5. Family devastated by hit on former taxi association chair Graham Shelembe South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump | REUTERS
Gaza residents 'slowly dying' under total blockade, UN warns | REUTERS