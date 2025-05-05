Associate professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s school of built environment and development studies, Prof Sithembiso Myeni, said the programme offered a platform for municipalities to modernise their service delivery.
Municipalities urged to adopt tech-driven service delivery approaches
Image: 123RF
A national competition is calling for municipalities to ditch excuses and show what is possible through innovation.
Entries have officially opened for the 2025 Municipal Innovation Recognition Awards (Mira) which recognise unconventional solutions and new ways of doing things that offer municipal customers a different experience in the advent of the 4th Industrial Revolution and beyond.
The awards, to be held on June 30, are part of the Viability and Validation of Innovations for Service Delivery Programme, spearheaded by the department of science, technology and innovation in collaboration with the SA Local Government Association (Salga) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
“Municipalities across the country, many of which are under administration, besieged by community protests or struggling to maintain basic services such as water, electricity and waste management, are encouraged to showcase projects that offer innovative solutions,” said Dr Tshepang Mosiea, chief director for innovation for inclusive development at the department of science, technology and innovation.
He said while many municipalities may be in crisis, pockets of excellence must be recognised, supported and replicated.
“Innovation is a necessity for survival and progress in the local government space,” said Mosiea.
Eersterust community members march over service, infrastructure failures
Associate professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s school of built environment and development studies, Prof Sithembiso Myeni, said the programme offered a platform for municipalities to modernise their service delivery.
“Mira encourages municipalities to embrace innovation and digital solutions, creating a unique opportunity to drive meaningful and accountable change in service delivery. The real test is whether municipalities will fully embrace digital engagement and accountability or allow yet another promising opportunity for transformation to slip through their fingers.
“Digital innovation has the power to bridge the divide between communities and local government, but only if municipalities have the courage to lead with transparency, collaboration and a willingness to do things differently,” he said.
At the inaugural Mira event in 2023, Myeni was recognised as the “champion” of the Municipal Innovation Maturity Index (Mimi), a tool used to assess and benchmark municipal innovation.
“Mira is designed to acknowledge and promote the proactive efforts of municipalities engaging with the index. While there has been some reluctance among municipalities to participate in Mimi, the platform offers an important opportunity for institutional self-assessment, peer learning and the advancement of innovation-led governance. We strongly encourage municipalities to enter the awards as a means of showcasing their commitment to transformative, technology-driven service delivery,” he said.
In their new book, titled Transformative Innovation for Human Settlements — A South African Context, Mosiea, Myeni and mixed methods research expert Andrew Emmanuel Okem, together with other experts, used housing as an example of how smart sustainable solutions could revolutionise service delivery in the sector.
“We need to reimagine how we build homes, specially for communities that have historically been left behind. There’s a gap between policy and implementation. Technology can help us bridge that. We’re using modern design principles to ensure spaces are not only functional, but also dignified,” said Mosiea.
Myeni emphasised that it was not enough only to build.
“We must build differently, with sustainability and social value in mind.”
