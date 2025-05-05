Sci-Tech

WATCH | RoboCake runs on chocolate-encased edible batteries

05 May 2025 - 10:08 By Reuters
A Swiss-Italian team has unveiled the RoboCake, an edible robotic wedding cake featuring dancing gummy bears and chocolate-encased edible batteries.

The team is developing fully biodegradable and edible robots that could be used for monitoring environmental properties.

