A Swiss-Italian team has unveiled the RoboCake, an edible robotic wedding cake featuring dancing gummy bears and chocolate-encased edible batteries.
The team is developing fully biodegradable and edible robots that could be used for monitoring environmental properties.
WATCH | RoboCake runs on chocolate-encased edible batteries
