Sci-Tech

India agrees on conditional nod for Starlink operations in country: report

09 May 2025 - 16:40 By Mrinmay Dey and Nandan Mandayam
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on February 26 2025. Starlink has been waiting since 2022 for licenses to operate commercially in India. New Delhi had long-delayed clearances for reasons including national security concerns. File photo.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen over Sebastian Inlet after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, on February 26 2025. Starlink has been waiting since 2022 for licenses to operate commercially in India. New Delhi had long-delayed clearances for reasons including national security concerns. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

The Indian government has agreed to a conditional nod for SpaceX's Starlink to start offering satellite-based internet services in the country, television news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday.

Starlink and the Indian department of telecommunications did not immediately respond to Reuters e-mails asking for comment.

Starlink in March signed agreements with Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries Jio, in moves that would give the US firm greater access to the world's most populous nation.

Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani, who chairs the Reliance conglomerate, were at loggerheads over how airwaves should be assigned for satellite internet, with New Delhi finally siding with the allocation approach the US billionaire lobbied for.

Starlink has been waiting since 2022 for licenses to operate commercially in India. New Delhi had long-delayed clearances for reasons including national security concerns.

READ MORE:

Pakistan launched many attacks along India’s western border, India says

Pakistan's armed forces launched “many attacks” using drones and other munitions along India's entire western border on Thursday night and early on ...
News
9 hours ago

Starlink is now available in DRC, says Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday in an X post that the company's satellite system Starlink is now available in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
News
4 days ago

Uganda's Museveni meets Musk’s Starlink to discuss entry to nation

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday he had a "productive meeting" with the representatives of tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, ...
News
1 week ago

Amazon launches first Kuiper internet satellites, taking on Starlink

The first 27 satellites for Amazon's Kuiper broadband internet constellation were launched into space from Florida in the US on Monday, kicking off ...
News
1 week ago

Portable internet helps Asia scam centres bypass blackouts

ASEAN agreement allows internet kits to be transported from Thailand into other countries.
News
2 weeks ago

Bangladesh to secure Starlink deal within three months: interim leader

Bangladesh's interim leader said on Tuesday a commercial deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned satellite internet network Starlink is expected to be ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope is elected World
  2. Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Pick n Pay abandons bail South Africa
  3. Pope Leo once levied criticism at Trump and Vance: MAGA not amused World
  4. AfriForum warns of ticking time bomb as Gauteng landfills fill up fast South Africa
  5. PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value South Africa

Latest Videos

A Mother's Love
Whitney Houston - I Look to You (Official HD Video)