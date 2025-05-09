Microsoft does not allow its employees to use an artificial intelligence (AI) app developed by Chinese AI startup Deepseek, due to concerns related to data vulnerability as well as Chinese propaganda, its president Brad Smith said on Thursday.
Speaking at a Senate hearing on winning the AI race with China, Smith said the company also doesn't carry Deepseek's application in its app store, flagging risks posed by "data going back to China and the app creating the kinds of content that people would say are associated with Chinese propaganda."
Reuters
Microsoft doesn't allow its employees to use China's Deepseek, says boss
Image: Bloomberg
