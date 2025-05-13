Sci-Tech

Google developing software AI agent ahead of annual conference: report

13 May 2025 - 11:36 By Zaheer Kachwala
Investors have been piling pressure on Google to show returns on the billions poured into artificial intelligence as competition intensifies in the industry. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Alphabet's Google has been demonstrating to employees and outside developers an array of different products, including an artificial intelligence (AI) agent for software development, ahead of its annual developer conference, The Information reported on Monday.

The agent is intended to help software engineers navigate every stage of the software process, from responding to tasks to documenting code, the report said, citing three people who have seen demonstrations of the product or been told about it by Google employees.

The tech giant may also demonstrate the integration of its Gemini AI chatbot, in voice mode, with its Android XR glasses and headset, according to the report.

Google declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Investors have been piling pressure on Google to show returns on the billions poured into AI as competition intensifies in the industry. The company's search and ad tech businesses also face a threat from antitrust regulators.

Google's I/O conference is set to be held next week in Mountain View California, with the keynote scheduled for May 20.

Reuters

