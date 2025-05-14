The department of employment and labour’s systems are offline nationwide.
Spokesperson Petunia Lessing said the information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning and was affecting all f the department’s services.
“The root cause of the outage was identified and resolved. The servers are undergoing a restart process which may take some time.
“Our technical team is working to resolve the issues as swiftly as possible.”
At the Alberton labour centre, people were standing in queues waiting for the system to come back online.
Employment and labour department’s system offline nationwide
Image: 123RF/Daniil Peshkov
The department of employment and labour’s systems are offline nationwide.
Spokesperson Petunia Lessing said the information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning and was affecting all f the department’s services.
“The root cause of the outage was identified and resolved. The servers are undergoing a restart process which may take some time.
“Our technical team is working to resolve the issues as swiftly as possible.”
At the Alberton labour centre, people were standing in queues waiting for the system to come back online.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
South African jobless rate rises, more give up looking for work
EDITORIAL | 10,000 extra derby final tickets sold due to a ‘glitch’ — how?
Check-in glitch resolved at SA airports after weekend delays
Be cautious of WhatsApp hackers: here's how to protect yourself
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos