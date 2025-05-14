Sci-Tech

Employment and labour department’s system offline nationwide

14 May 2025 - 13:57 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The department of employment and labour's information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
The department of employment and labour's information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Daniil Peshkov

The department of employment and labour’s systems are offline nationwide.

Spokesperson Petunia Lessing said the information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning and was affecting all f the department’s services. 

“The root cause of the outage was identified and resolved. The servers are undergoing a restart process which may take some time.

“Our technical team is working to resolve the issues as swiftly as possible.”

At the Alberton labour centre, people were standing in queues waiting for the system to come back online.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

South African jobless rate rises, more give up looking for work

South Africa's unemployment rate rose in the first quarter of this year, with statisticians fretting that increasing numbers of people appear to have ...
News
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL | 10,000 extra derby final tickets sold due to a ‘glitch’ — how?

The PSL press conference in Durban on Thursday hardly answered the key question
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Check-in glitch resolved at SA airports after weekend delays

Airports Company South Africa said on Monday the check-in system is now operational, allowing FlySafair and Lift Airline to resume normal processes.
News
1 month ago

Be cautious of WhatsApp hackers: here's how to protect yourself

Stolen WhatsApp accounts can be used for spam distribution and scam schemes, prompting a warning for users to beware of cybercriminals who use ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 14 May 2025