Microsoft offers to sell Office without Teams at lower price in EU antitrust investigation

Microsoft has offered to sell its Office product without Teams at a lower price than Office with Teams and offer rivals better interoperability access to its services and products, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday.
The European Commission said it would seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the offer.
Microsoft's offer would bring an end to a long-running case triggered by a 2020 complaint by Salesforce-owned Slack, which could have resulted in a hefty antitrust fine for the US tech giant.
Microsoft's vice-president for European government affairs Nanna-Louise Linde said in a blog post the proposal was a clear and complete resolution to concerns raised by rivals and would give Europeans more choice.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters
