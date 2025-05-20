Sci-Tech

WATCH | Last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile

20 May 2025 - 12:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

A group of Venezuelan biologists and veterinarians are raising hatchlings of the endangered Orinoco crocodile and releasing them into the wild in a bid to prevent, or at least delay, its extinction.

Fewer than 100 Orinoco crocodiles, one of the largest living reptiles in the world, remain in the wild, according to the Venezuelan conservation foundation Fudeci. The animal's natural habitat is in the Orinoco River basin, which covers most of Venezuela and spills into Colombia.

Adult Orinocos can reach more than 5m in length, and can live for decades. A 70-year-old named Picopando resides at Masaguaral Ranch, where scientists breed captive adults and raise the babies and feed them chicken, beef and vitamins until they are about a year old and grow to a weight of about 6kg.

Every year the group releases about 200 young crocs into the wild.

"We're only delaying the Orinoco's extinction," said Federico Pantin, 59, director of the Leslie Pantin Zoo.

For decades, the men and women of the Venezuelan Crocodile Specialist Group have been raising younglings of the critically endangered species in captivity in a race against time to avoid its extinction.
For decades, the men and women of the Venezuelan Crocodile Specialist Group have been raising younglings of the critically endangered species in captivity in a race against time to avoid its extinction.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
An Orinoco crocodile at the Masaguaral Ranch, a captive breeding centre near Tamarindito in Guarico State in Venezuela, on April 22 2025.
An Orinoco crocodile at the Masaguaral Ranch, a captive breeding centre near Tamarindito in Guarico State in Venezuela, on April 22 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
Carlos Alvarado, 34, a biologist and member of the Group of Crocodile Specialists of Venezuela, measures an Orinoco crocodile hatchling.
Carlos Alvarado, 34, a biologist and member of the Group of Crocodile Specialists of Venezuela, measures an Orinoco crocodile hatchling.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
Omar Hernandez, 63, a biologist, tags an Orinoco crocodile hatchling raised in captivity before its release into the wild at the Capanaparo River at the Leslie Pantin Zoo on April 21 2025.
Omar Hernandez, 63, a biologist, tags an Orinoco crocodile hatchling raised in captivity before its release into the wild at the Capanaparo River at the Leslie Pantin Zoo on April 21 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
Alvaro Velasco, 66, a biologist and president of the Group of Crocodile Specialists of Venezuela, releases an Orinoco crocodile hatchling raised in captivity.
Alvaro Velasco, 66, a biologist and president of the Group of Crocodile Specialists of Venezuela, releases an Orinoco crocodile hatchling raised in captivity.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
Alvaro Velasco with an Orinoco crocodile hatchling raised in captivity before its release into the wild at the Capanaparo River.
Alvaro Velasco with an Orinoco crocodile hatchling raised in captivity before its release into the wild at the Capanaparo River.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
For decades, the men and women of the Venezuelan Crocodile Specialist Group have been raising younglings of the critically endangered species in captivity in a race against time to avoid its extinction.
For decades, the men and women of the Venezuelan Crocodile Specialist Group have been raising younglings of the critically endangered species in captivity in a race against time to avoid its extinction.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
Specialists, workers and volunteers carry crates transporting Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity to release them into the wild at the Capanaparo River at Terepaima Ranch near Elorza in Apure State on April 24 2025.
Specialists, workers and volunteers carry crates transporting Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity to release them into the wild at the Capanaparo River at Terepaima Ranch near Elorza in Apure State on April 24 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
A drone view of specialists, workers and volunteers preparing Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity for their release.
A drone view of specialists, workers and volunteers preparing Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity for their release.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity.
Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
A child releases an Orinoco crocodile hatchling.
A child releases an Orinoco crocodile hatchling.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
An Orinoco crocodile hatchling is released into the wild at the Capanaparo River. It's believed fewer than 100 remain in the wild. Decades of poaching for leather pushed the Orinoco crocodile to the brink, and struggling Venezuelans who hunt the animals for meat and take their eggs for food threaten to deal the final blow.
An Orinoco crocodile hatchling is released into the wild at the Capanaparo River. It's believed fewer than 100 remain in the wild. Decades of poaching for leather pushed the Orinoco crocodile to the brink, and struggling Venezuelans who hunt the animals for meat and take their eggs for food threaten to deal the final blow.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
A drone view of cars transporting Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity as they wait for a flatboat to cross the river and release the animals into the wild at the Capanaparo River near Elorza in Apure State on April 23 2025.
A drone view of cars transporting Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity as they wait for a flatboat to cross the river and release the animals into the wild at the Capanaparo River near Elorza in Apure State on April 23 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
Tomas Blohm, 64, releases an Orinoco crocodile hatchling.
Tomas Blohm, 64, releases an Orinoco crocodile hatchling.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
A drone view of Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity swimming in the Capanaparo River after being released into the wild at Terepaima Ranch.
A drone view of Orinoco crocodile hatchlings raised in captivity swimming in the Capanaparo River after being released into the wild at Terepaima Ranch.
Image: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa

READ MORE:

NSPCA arrests 'King of Crocodiles'

The National Council of SPCAs launched an investigation to identify the man after disturbing videos emerged of him teasing and kicking the animal on ...
News
3 months ago

Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite

Affectionately known as ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’, he racked up more than 400,000 subscribers on his Dingo Dinkelman YouTube channel, averaging ...
News
6 months ago

Floods decimate Nigerian zoo, wash crocodiles into community

Floods in north Nigeria have killed more than 80% of animals in a large zoo with an array of wildlife from lions and crocodiles to buffaloes and ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  2. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear apologises for road rage incident, ... South Africa
  4. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics

Latest Videos

The last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile | REUTERS
Cayenne Turbo GT Full Lap On Board Camera