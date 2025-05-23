Sci-Tech

Amazon tests AI audio summaries for products

23 May 2025 - 14:30 By Kritika Lamba
Amazon has intensified its focus on AI integration across its business, recently revitalising Alexa+, a voice assistant powered by generative artificial intelligence. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Amazon is testing AI-powered short-form audio summaries on select product detail pages, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday, as tech companies continue to integrate artificial intelligence across their platforms.

The new feature offers summaries about products based on an AI-driven analysis of product details, customer reviews, and other related information from the internet.

Currently available for a subset of US customers, the company plans to expand to more products and customers in the coming months.

Users can access these audio summaries by tapping the "Hear the highlights" button in the Amazon shopping app.

Amazon has intensified its focus on AI integration across its business, recently revitalising Alexa+, a voice assistant powered by generative artificial intelligence.

The company has also integrated tools such as Rufus, its generative AI-powered shopping assistant that answers various shopping queries, and Shopping Guides, which provide guidance and product recommendations, onto its website.

Tech companies have been rapidly deploying AI tech to consumers, spurred by the popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.

Last month OpenAI updated ChatGPT's web search capabilities to improve online shopping for users with personalized product recommendations with images, reviews, and direct purchase links.

Big Tech majors including Google and Meta have constantly rolled out new AI-driven features and updates across their products.

Reuters

