Sci-Tech

Apple plans smart glasses launch in 2026: Bloomberg

23 May 2025 - 12:33 By Zaheer Kachwala
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Apple will start producing large quantities of prototypes of the devices at the end of this year with overseas suppliers, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. File photo.
Apple will start producing large quantities of prototypes of the devices at the end of this year with overseas suppliers, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Apple plans to release smart glasses at the end of next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, in the iPhone maker's latest push to diversify its product lineup and boost demand for its artificial intelligence devices.

Apple will start producing large quantities of prototypes of the devices at the end of this year with overseas suppliers, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's push into facewear comes after its Vision Pro headset saw lukewarm reception from the public due to its hefty price tag and lack of AI features.

Apple's new glasses will compete with Facebook-parent Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have become popular with consumers.

Apple also shelved plans for a smartwatch that can analyze its surroundings with a built-in camera, the report said.

The company had actively been working to release a camera-equipped Apple Watch by 2027, but that work was shut down, the report added.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Apple developing specialised chips for smart glasses, AI servers: Bloomberg

Apple is developing specialised chips that will power future devices including its first smart glasses, artificial intelligence servers and new ...
News
2 weeks ago

Zuckerberg rolls out new AI products

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week rolled out new AI products for consumers, including smart glasses that can answer questions and stream ...
Business Times
1 year ago

Proactive AI eyewear promises to redefine wearable tech

Smart glasses set a new standard for augmented reality wearables.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Are face-scanning smart glasses a problem or prophecy?

Two Harvard students have adapted Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and computer software to create spectacles using existing face-recognition technology to ...
Science
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  3. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump's Golden Dome program represents 'a sea change,' says analyst | REUTERS
Apple Building Specialized Chips for Smart Glasses