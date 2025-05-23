Astronomers spot galaxy shaped like the Milky Way but much bigger

J0107a and the Milky Way have some commonalities.
"They are similarly huge and possess a similar barred structure. However, the Milky Way had plenty of time to form its huge structures, while J0107a didn't," Saito said.
In the first few billion years after the Big Bang event 13.8-billion years ago that initiated the universe, galaxies were turbulent entities and were much richer in gas than those existing today, factors that fostered extreme bursts of star formation. While galaxies with highly organised structures such as the barred spiral shape of the Milky Way are common, that was not the case 11.1-billion years ago.
"Compared to other monster galaxies in the distant universe (dating to an earlier cosmic epoch) whose shapes are usually disturbed or irregular, it is unexpected that J0107a looks very similar to present day spiral galaxies," Huang said.
"Theories about the formation of present day galactic structures may need to be revised."
The Webb telescope, as it peers across vast distances back to the early universe, has found that galaxies with a spiral shape appeared much earlier than previously known. J0107a is one of the earliest known examples of a barred spiral galaxy.
About two-thirds of spiral galaxies observed in the universe today possess a bar structure. The bar is thought to serve as a form of stellar nursery, bringing gas inward from the galaxy's spiral arms. Some gas forms molecular clouds. Gravity causes the contraction of the clouds, with small centres taking shape that heat up and become new stars.
The bar that is part of J0107a measures about 50,000 light years in length, Huang said. A light-year is the distance light travels in a year, 9.5-trillion km.
Saito said the Webb telescope "has recently been studying the morphology of early massive galaxies intensely. However, their dynamics are poorly understood".
Reuters
