Sci-Tech

FAA allows SpaceX Starship's next flight, expands debris hazard zones

23 May 2025 - 15:30 By Joey Roulette
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop it's super heavy booster is launched on its eighth test on March 6 2025. File photo.
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop it's super heavy booster is launched on its eighth test on March 6 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday said it approved SpaceX's Starship to return to flight after its explosive test failure in March, allowing Elon Musk's space company to launch from Texas as soon as next week after redrawing hazard zones along the rocket's flight path.

SpaceX's Starship, a 122m-tall rocket poised to play a central role in the US space program, had a rare spate of back-to-back testing failures this year, diverting dozens of commercial flights and prompting complaints from other countries affected by Starship debris.

The FAA said in a statement approving Starship's next flight that it was in "close contact and collaboration" with the UK, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas, Mexico and Cuba — where Starship flies over or near on its path to space — as it monitors SpaceX's regulatory compliance in future flights.

Debris from Starship's last two testing explosions — one in January and another in March — rained over Turks and Caicos, a British overseas territory, and portions of the Caribbean, rankling residents and triggering cleanup efforts by SpaceX staff and local authorities.

The FAA expanded a predetermined keep-out zone, or Aircraft Hazard Area, on Starship's flight path from 885 nautical miles to 1,600 nautical miles, extending eastward from SpaceX's launch site on the southern Texas coast and through the Straits of Florida, including the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands.

SpaceX gets FAA approval to ramp up Starship launches from Texas

SpaceX received key US regulatory approval on Tuesday to increase the annual rate of Starship rocket launches from Texas and booster landings in ...
News
2 weeks ago

"With the Starship vehicle return to flight determination, Starship Flight 9 is authorised for launch," the FAA, which oversees commercial rocket launch safety, said.

"The FAA finds SpaceX meets all of the rigorous safety, environmental and other licensing requirements."

The FAA said it expanded the size of hazard areas over the US and other countries along Starship's trajectory to space based on an updated flight safety analysis, a complex mathematical calculation that heavily factors probabilities of vehicle failure and expected public casualties.

The hazard zones were also expanded, the FAA said, because SpaceX plans to reuse a Starship booster for the first time during its ninth test flight, a key demonstration in the company's goal to make Starship rapidly reusable.

The next flight could occur on Tuesday May 27, according to government airspace notices, though that date could change based on weather and SpaceX's technical readiness.

Reuters

MORE:

Trump's Golden Dome plan could launch new era of weapons in space

US President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defence concept revives a controversial, decades-old initiative whose ambitious construction could ...
News
3 hours ago

POLL | Should Starlink be allowed to operate in South Africa without BEE?

Should Elon Musk's Starlink be allowed to provide satellite internet services in SA?
Politics
2 days ago

US lawmakers question Musk's dual role at SpaceX and government agency

Democratic lawmakers on key house committees have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest from Elon Musk's dual roles as SpaceX CEO and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Starlink is now available in DRC, says Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday in an X post that the company's satellite system Starlink is now available in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
News
2 weeks ago

Uganda's Museveni meets Musk’s Starlink to discuss entry to nation

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday he had a "productive meeting" with the representatives of tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe

The Bahamas' government said on Tuesday it is suspending all SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings in the country, pending a full post-launch investigation.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  3. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine pitches tougher Russia sanctions plan to EU as US wavers | REUTERS
Trump's Golden Dome program represents 'a sea change,' says analyst | REUTERS