SA’s icebreaker, the SA Agulhas II, makes a major contribution to understanding global climate systems and protecting marine and polar environments, particularly the Southern Ocean and Antarctica.
Claire Keeton departed Durban on Saturday for Cape Town with scientists who demonstrated how samples are collected from the ocean and analysed in the floating lab. The minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Dion George, was among those on board.
IN PICS | Africa’s only icebreaker, SA Agulhas II, plays a vital role in polar research
Scientists collect samples and demonstrate floating lab while cruising
Image: Claire Keeton
SA’s icebreaker, the SA Agulhas II, makes a major contribution to understanding global climate systems and protecting marine and polar environments, particularly the Southern Ocean and Antarctica.
Claire Keeton departed Durban on Saturday for Cape Town with scientists who demonstrated how samples are collected from the ocean and analysed in the floating lab. The minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Dion George, was among those on board.
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
READ MORE:
Tests confirm avian flu on remote island, affecting six bird species: SA govt
Man accused of assault at SA Antarctic base has apologised, says department
SA’s ‘Old Lady of the Sea’ sets off on maiden voyage under private ownership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos