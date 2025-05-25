Sci-Tech

IN PICS | Africa’s only icebreaker, SA Agulhas II, plays a vital role in polar research

Scientists collect samples and demonstrate floating lab while cruising

25 May 2025 - 19:12
Claire Keeton Senior features writer
SA Agulhas II is Africa’s only icebreaker. More than 3,000 visitors came on board in Durban to tour the vessel during an open day.
Image: Claire Keeton

SA’s icebreaker, the SA Agulhas II, makes a major contribution to understanding global climate systems and protecting marine and polar environments, particularly the Southern Ocean and Antarctica.

Claire Keeton departed Durban on Saturday for Cape Town with scientists who demonstrated how samples are collected from the ocean and analysed in the floating lab. The minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Dion George, was among those on board.

17:10 sunset in the Durban port
Image: Claire Keeton
Crew pull in mooring ropes while the pilot ship prepares to guide the SA Agulhas II out of the port.
Image: Claire Keeton
The Moses Mabhida Stadium arch glitters in the Durban night sky.
Image: Claire Keeton
Crew demonstrates how to get into an immersion suit and lifejacket during an emergency drill.
Image: Claire Keeton
Scientist Vanessa Stephen (right) is returning home after a year on Marion Island studying seabirds.
Image: Claire Keeton
Ocean equipment on board the SA Aghulas II.
Image: Claire Keeton
Chemist Thato Mtshali tests the oxygen content of seawater hauled up by the CTD from 100m below the surface.
Image: Claire Keeton
Cargo ship framed against the setting sun at sea.
Image: Claire Keeton

