TSMC to open European chip design centre in Munich

27 May 2025 - 12:06 By Nathan Vifflin
The Munich Design Centre will open during the third quarter of 2025, says Paul de Bot, president of TSMC Europe. Stock photo.
Image: luchschen/123rf

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, will open a chip design centre in Munich, Germany, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The president of TSMC Europe, Paul de Bot, said at the company's 2025 Technology Symposium event that the Munich Design Centre would open during the third quarter of 2025.

"It's intended to support European customers in designing high-density, high-performance, and energy-efficient chips with a focus on applications again in automotive, industrial, AI [artificial intelligence] and IoT [internet of things]," de Bot said.

TSMC is building together with Infineon, NXP and Robert Bosch a new microchip manufacturing plant in Dresden, Germany, called European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC).

Reuters

