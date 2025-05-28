US government scientists said they expect an above-normal hurricane season in 2025, producing three to five major hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 179km/h.
The Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1, is forecast to produce 13 to 19 named tropical storms with winds of at least 63km/h, according to the US National Weather Service. Of those storms, six to 10 are forecast to become hurricanes with winds of 120km/h or higher.
“Warmer sea surface temperatures are probably the major contributor to this,” said Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service.
Academic and private weather forecasters have issued similar outlooks for the hurricane season, which continues until November 30.
Between 1991 and 2020 there have been an average of 14.4 named tropical storms annually in the Atlantic, including on average 3.2 major hurricanes among 7.2 hurricanes.
Colorado State University meteorologists said in early April the 2025 hurricane season across the Atlantic basin will be above average, with 17 named tropical storms, including nine hurricanes, of which four are predicted to be major.
AccuWeather issued its 2025 hurricane season forecast in late March. The private weather service calls for between three and five major hurricanes out of seven to 10 hurricanes from 13 to 18 named tropical storms.
The 2024 hurricane season was one of the costliest on record. There were five major hurricanes, out of a total of 11 hurricanes from 18 named storms.
The deaths of 427 people were attributed to 2024's storms and losses totalled $130bn (R2.3-trillion).
Reuters
US scientists forecast above-normal 2025 hurricane season
Image: NOAA via Reuters/ File photo
US government scientists said they expect an above-normal hurricane season in 2025, producing three to five major hurricanes with sustained winds of at least 179km/h.
The Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1, is forecast to produce 13 to 19 named tropical storms with winds of at least 63km/h, according to the US National Weather Service. Of those storms, six to 10 are forecast to become hurricanes with winds of 120km/h or higher.
“Warmer sea surface temperatures are probably the major contributor to this,” said Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service.
Academic and private weather forecasters have issued similar outlooks for the hurricane season, which continues until November 30.
Between 1991 and 2020 there have been an average of 14.4 named tropical storms annually in the Atlantic, including on average 3.2 major hurricanes among 7.2 hurricanes.
Colorado State University meteorologists said in early April the 2025 hurricane season across the Atlantic basin will be above average, with 17 named tropical storms, including nine hurricanes, of which four are predicted to be major.
AccuWeather issued its 2025 hurricane season forecast in late March. The private weather service calls for between three and five major hurricanes out of seven to 10 hurricanes from 13 to 18 named tropical storms.
The 2024 hurricane season was one of the costliest on record. There were five major hurricanes, out of a total of 11 hurricanes from 18 named storms.
The deaths of 427 people were attributed to 2024's storms and losses totalled $130bn (R2.3-trillion).
Reuters
READ MORE:
Hurricane Debby takes aim at Florida's Gulf Coast, expected to slog up East Coast
Debby, now a tropical storm, soaks northern Florida
US southeast faces daunting cleanup from Helene as death toll rises
Tampa zoo animals hunkered down as Hurricane Milton nears
What to know about Hurricane Beryl as it barrels across Texas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos