Meta aims to fully automate advertising with AI by 2026: WSJ

02 June 2025 - 16:55 By Jaspreet Singh
Meta's AI-driven tools help create personalised ad variations, image backgrounds and automated adjustments to video ads, making it lucrative for advertisers. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/andreysuslov

Meta Platforms aims to allow brands to fully create and target advertisements with its artificial intelligence (AI) tools by the end of next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media company's apps have 3.43-billion unique active users globally and its AI-driven tools help create personalised ad variations, image backgrounds and automated adjustments to video ads, making it lucrative for advertisers.

A brand could provide a product image and a budget, and Meta's AI would generate the ad, including image, video and text, and then determine user targeting on Instagram and Facebook with budget suggestions, the report said.

Meta also plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI, so that users see different versions of the same ad in real time, based on factors such as geolocation, according to the report.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram, whose majority of revenue comes from ad sales, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Social media firms such as Snap, Pinterest and Reddit are increasingly investing in AI and machine learning tools to attract advertisers in an intensely competitive and crowded digital ad market.

Technology firms such as Google and OpenAI have also launched video and image-generation AI tools, but their widespread adoption in advertising remains in doubt as marketers weigh concerns over brand safety, creative control and quality.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg stressed that advertisers needed AI products that delivered "measurable results at scale" in the not-so-distant future.

He added that the company aimed to build an AI one-stop shop where businesses can set goals, allocate budgets and let the platform handle the logistics.

Reuters

READ MORE:

