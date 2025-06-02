Sci-Tech

UP graduate inspired to bring hope to paraplegics

02 June 2025 - 11:22 By Gugulethu Mashinini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dian Meintjes at his 2025 University of Pretoria graduation, where he was recognised for his mobility research.
Dian Meintjes at his 2025 University of Pretoria graduation, where he was recognised for his mobility research.
Image: Supplied

A young engineer hopes his project can assist those working to restore partial mobility in people with spinal cord injuries. 

Dian Meintjes, 22, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Pretoria, says he worked on a simplified functional electrical stimulation (FES) system to help paraplegics stand and walk.

“This project required learning about Kalman filtering and biomedical signal processing.” The Kalman filter, an algorithm that refines “noisy sensor data to produce accurate estimations”, helps make the system responsive and precise to “significantly improve the system’s joint angle estimation accuracy when compared with raw sensor data”, he said.

Meintjes also found what he says is a safe, low-voltage method to deliver stable electric currents through electrodes on the skin. This enabled the system to generate “sit-to-stand gait patterns that could be tracked and modified in real-time”.

He believes his system could improve on existing FES technologies by being more adaptive and more affordable. 

“My project aims to address limitations in FES systems by improving their adaptability and reducing their complexity, which will make them more accessible and available for broader use for rehabilitation purposes.”

Now working as a junior embedded software engineer, he is considering pursuing a master's degree in biomedical engineering. 

“I would like to explore advanced rehabilitation technologies or AI-assisted movement prediction and control.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17

Hazel Ntuli, a University of Pretoria student, has obtained a degree in actuarial science at the age of 17.
News
4 days ago

‘Human stories behind the statistics’: UKZN graduate learns from female inmates

From the quiet village of Dundonald in Mpumalanga to the corridors of academia, Pamela Sibanyoni's journey has been one of the resilience, purpose ...
News
1 week ago

Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP

The University of Pretoria has awarded former first lady and social worker Zanele Mbeki an honorary doctorate for her advocacy for an inclusive ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Fezile Ngubane is a victim, not involved in Olorato Mongale's killing: police South Africa
  3. WATCH | Funeral service of Olorato Mongale South Africa
  4. Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see ... South Africa
  5. Endumeni municipal manager resigns amid corruption allegations Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep93 | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Hyundai Grand Creta, Nissan Navara, ...
Trump plans to boost steel tariffs, EU Commission regrets announcement | REUTERS