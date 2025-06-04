Sci-Tech

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours

04 June 2025 - 07:13 By Irene Wang
Plastic pollution is set to triple by 2040, the UN Environment Programme has predicted, adding 23-million to 37-million metric tons of waste into the world's oceans each year.
Researchers in Japan have developed a plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours, offering a potential solution for the scourge polluting oceans and harming wildlife.

While scientists have long experimented with biodegradable plastics, researchers from the Riken Centre for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo said their new material breaks down much more quickly and leaves no residual trace.

At a lab in Wako city near Tokyo, the team demonstrated a small piece of plastic vanishing in a container of salt water after it was stirred for about an hour.

While the team has not yet detailed plans for commercialisation, project lead Takuzo Aida said their research has attracted significant interest, including from those in the packaging sector.

Scientists worldwide are racing to develop innovative solutions to the growing plastic waste crisis, an effort championed by awareness campaigns such as World Environment Day taking place on June 5.

"Children cannot choose the planet they will live on. It is our duty as scientists to ensure we leave them with the best possible environment," Aida said.

Aida said the new material is as strong as petroleum-based plastics but breaks down into its original components when exposed to salt. The components can then be further processed by naturally occurring bacteria, thereby avoiding generating microplastics that can harm aquatic life and enter the food chain. As salt is also present in soil, a piece about 5cm in size disintegrates on land after over 200 hours, he said.

The material can be used like regular plastic when coated, and the team are focusing their  research on the best coating methods, Aida said. The plastic is non-toxic, non-flammable and does not emit carbon dioxide, he said.

Reuters

