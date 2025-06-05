UKZN disability support unit head Amith Ramballie said the technology reflects the university's commitment to inclusion and equity.
“UKZN is proud to lead the way in implementing advanced assistive technology that speaks to the needs of our diverse student body. These glasses not only reflect our commitment to accessibility but also our belief in every student’s right to learn, grow and succeed independently.”
Envision Glasses feature a high-definition camera that captures visual data from printed pages to street signs and processes it through an AI algorithm, delivering real-time audio cues via speakers discreetly placed near the ear. The glasses support more than 60 languages and connect seamlessly to smartphones.
Sensory Solutions' Mukthar Khan praised the partnership, calling UKZN “the ideal launch partner for this technology in South Africa”. He lauded the university's “genuine commitment to inclusion” and urged the students to make the most of their new tools.
“It is now up to you to use this remarkable piece of technology to reach your goals — from academic success to personal and professional growth — we hope these glasses bring you more ease, freedom and joy in your studies.”
The selection process for recipients involved a comprehensive assessment by disability support unit staff, taking into account factors such as the severity of impairment, academic demands, independence levels and financial circumstances.
“The impact of the glasses extends far beyond the classroom. Imagine being able to read a printed timetable independently for the first time, confidently find your way to a lecture venue or recognise your lecturer or classmates in a crowd,” said Ramaballie.
The R75,000 hi-tech glasses were donated by Sensory Solutions to the university, courtesy of the UKZN Foundation.
TimesLIVE
'I won't be left behind': UKZN first in SA to give AI smart glasses to visually impaired students
Image: Supplied
In a historic step for inclusive education, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has become the first university in South Africa to equip visually impaired students with Envision Smart AI Glasses, an assistive technology.
Five students — Bright Sello, Thandeka Ngcobo, Londiwe Ndaba, Siboniso Mabuza and Thembisa Xolo — were recipients of the optical devices which come with lifetime software updates and technical support.
Built on the Google Glass platform, the lightweight, voice-guided AI-powered glasses allow users to read printed and digital text, recognise faces, navigate environments and receive real-time audio descriptions, the university said.
“For the first time, I feel like I won’t be left behind,” said Sello, whose partial sight made academic life a struggle. “I can do things on my own, read my notes and slides in the lecture hall and recognise my friends. I have control.
“I often sat in class unable to follow because I couldn’t read what was on the screen or see what the lecturer was pointing to. I had to rely heavily on classmates or tutors after hours to help me catch up,” he said.
With his new AI glasses it's a different story. “It’s not just about being able to see the material — it’s about regaining my independence, dignity and the confidence to fully participate in my own education.”
Image: Supplied
UKZN disability support unit head Amith Ramballie said the technology reflects the university's commitment to inclusion and equity.
“UKZN is proud to lead the way in implementing advanced assistive technology that speaks to the needs of our diverse student body. These glasses not only reflect our commitment to accessibility but also our belief in every student’s right to learn, grow and succeed independently.”
Envision Glasses feature a high-definition camera that captures visual data from printed pages to street signs and processes it through an AI algorithm, delivering real-time audio cues via speakers discreetly placed near the ear. The glasses support more than 60 languages and connect seamlessly to smartphones.
Sensory Solutions' Mukthar Khan praised the partnership, calling UKZN “the ideal launch partner for this technology in South Africa”. He lauded the university's “genuine commitment to inclusion” and urged the students to make the most of their new tools.
“It is now up to you to use this remarkable piece of technology to reach your goals — from academic success to personal and professional growth — we hope these glasses bring you more ease, freedom and joy in your studies.”
The selection process for recipients involved a comprehensive assessment by disability support unit staff, taking into account factors such as the severity of impairment, academic demands, independence levels and financial circumstances.
“The impact of the glasses extends far beyond the classroom. Imagine being able to read a printed timetable independently for the first time, confidently find your way to a lecture venue or recognise your lecturer or classmates in a crowd,” said Ramaballie.
The R75,000 hi-tech glasses were donated by Sensory Solutions to the university, courtesy of the UKZN Foundation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Human stories behind the statistics’: UKZN graduate learns from female inmates
Apple plans smart glasses launch in 2026: Bloomberg
Apple developing specialised chips for smart glasses, AI servers: Bloomberg
From darkness to light: patients describe how cataract operation changed their lives
Chinese robot 'guide dog' aims to improve independence for visually impaired
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos