WATCH | Iraqi farmers use sprinklers to grow crops in desert

06 June 2025 - 10:10 By Reuters
Iraqi farmers are expanding their operations into the desert. Supported by government-subsidised sprinkler systems, some farmers say the shift from flood irrigation to sprinklers has yielded better results.

LESEGO GAEGANE | A watershed moment: SA’s water future can’t wait

The job of water security belongs to all of us: researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, educators and everyday citizens, writes Lesego Gaegane.
22 hours ago

How dried-out wetlands on the Iran/Iraq border threaten the region

The dust storms that have choked Iranians and Iraqis for weeks and hospitalised thousands are the canary in the coal mine for a complex environmental ...
1 week ago

India weighs plan to slash Pakistan water supply with new Indus River project

India is considering plans to dramatically increase the water it draws from a major river that feeds Pakistani farms downstream, as part of ...
3 weeks ago

Pretoria University's rainwater harvesting transforms parking lots

As South Africa observes National Water Week from March 20-26, the University of Pretoria (UP) has unveiled an innovative rainwater harvesting system ...
2 months ago
