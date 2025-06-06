Sci-Tech

WATCH | Microplastics in Brazil river among world's highest: study

06 June 2025 - 10:41 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

A new study has found that Brazil’s Rio dos Bugres river has one of the world's highest concentrations of microplastic pollution. Its findings are raising concern among scientists and local fishermen.

MORE:

LESEGO GAEGANE | A watershed moment: SA’s water future can’t wait

The job of water security belongs to all of us: researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, educators and everyday citizens, writes Lesego Gaegane.
Ideas
22 hours ago

Thames Water creditors see a 'short and closing window' to rescue company

Thames Water's senior creditors said there was a “short and closing window” for a market-led rescue of the water company after US private equity firm ...
News
1 day ago

DION GEORGE | Ocean acidification and warmer ocean water intrusions are reaching boiling point

Latest evidence shows trends that pose serious threat to biodiversity and climate stability, DFFE researchers warn
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours

Researchers in Japan have developed a plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours, offering a potential solution for the scourge polluting oceans ...
News
2 days ago

Is all this plastic turning our brains into Tupperware?

Every week now, I'm delighted to be a South African. Yes ye naysayers, grumblers and glass-half-empty trolls of the great and good
Lifestyle
3 months ago

WATCH | Japanese manicurist turns plastic to nail art

This Japanese manicurist aims to raise awareness about plastic pollution by incorporating microplastics into her nail art.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary ... South Africa
  3. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Blogger Mann will not be silenced on Two Oceans Marathon matter: court South Africa

Latest Videos

US sanctions ICC judges; Rubio says court’s cases are ‘baseless and politicised’
Microplastics in Brazil river among world's highest: study | REUTERS