Nintendo Switch 2 smashes record as company’s fastest-selling console

11 June 2025 - 08:30 By Chang-Ran Kim
Electronics store staff members in Tokyo, Japan on the day Nintendo started selling the Nintendo Switch 2 globally on June 5 2025.
Image: Issei Kato/Reuters

Japan's Nintendo said on Wednesday it had sold more than 3.5-million Switch 2 units in the first four days after its launch, making the console the company's fastest-selling gaming device to date.

Last month, the Kyoto-based company forecast Switch 2 sales would reach 15-million during the financial year ending next March.

"Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go," Nintendo of America president and COO Doug Bowser said.

Nintendo has sold 152-million Switch devices since it was launched in 2017, creating a games juggernaut with titles including The Legend of Zelda and Covid-19 pandemic breakout hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The more powerful second-generation version, which went on sale on June 5, bears many similarities with its predecessor but offers a larger screen and improved graphics. It is sold with titles including Mario Kart World.

Reuters

