WATCH | How ‘shark skin’ coating helps aircraft reduce emissions

11 June 2025 - 09:00 By Reuters
Taking inspiration from shark skin, an Australian startup has developed a drag-reducing technology that can be applied to the exterior of aircraft. 

May was world’s second-hottest on record, EU scientists say

Even cold climate countries are experiencing unprecedented temperatures.
5 hours ago

How dried-out wetlands on the Iran/Iraq border threaten the region

The dust storms that have choked Iranians and Iraqis for weeks and hospitalised thousands are the canary in the coal mine for a complex environmental ...
2 weeks ago

Huge ice falls at Argentina’s Perito Moreno glacier stir awe and concern

Recently the size of the ice chunks breaking off, a process called “calving”, has been starting to alarm local guides and glaciologists.
3 weeks ago
