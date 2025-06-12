RFP | Software developer for the RBED ecosystem platform

Royal Bafokeng Enterprise Development (RBED) is an entity owned by the Royal Bafokeng Nation. Its mission is to coordinate, facilitate and support the sustainable participation of the Royal Bafokeng Nation’s small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in the mainstream economy, thereby contributing to local economic development, job creation and income diversification.

RBED hereby invites proposals for the following services:

Item no. Contract name Contract no. Document price

(non-refundable) 1 Procurement of service provider to develop software requirements specification and technical requirements documents for the RBED ecosystem platform RBED/ECOSYSTEM PLATFORM/2025/001 Free/document emailed



1. High-level scope of work:

The appointed firm will be responsible for translating business requirements into a detailed technical design. The scope of work includes key functions/drivers:

System architecture and technology stack selection

Database and security architecture

Functional and non-functional requirements definition

UI/UX and user flow design

Integration and interoperability

System performance and compliance standards

Cost estimation and implementation roadmap

2. Purpose of the above functions:

The proposed ecosystem platform is a strategic initiative aimed at improving how SMMEs interact with RBED, procurement opportunities from the Royal Bafokeng Nation and corporates, funders, and other ecosystem actors. The system will enable:

Opportunity matching: Directly linking capable SMMEs to relevant procurement and funding opportunities.

Procurement sourcing, and enterprise and supplier development (ESD) management: Supporting structured ESD initiatives.

SMME ranking and performance tracking: Allowing sponsors and corporates to assess and engage reliable suppliers.

Funding and grant management: A structured system for applying, evaluating, and monitoring funding requests.

Data-driven decision-making: Real-time reporting, impact measurement, and monitoring and evaluation tools.

3. Required expertise:

The appointed firm must have:

Proven experience in enterprise software development and system architecture.

Strong technical expertise in database design, API development, and cloud-based solutions.

Experience with UI/UX design, ensuring high usability standards.

Knowledge of integration protocols, cybersecurity, and performance optimisation.

Ability to assess and integrate legacy systems.

4. Each Request For Proposal (RFP) offer will be reduced to a comparative offer and evaluated using the following method and criteria:

Step 1: Administrative compliance and responsiveness evaluation

Step 2: Functionality (quality) criteria evaluation — total of 70 points

Step 3: Price evaluation — total of 90 points

Step 4: Preference evaluation — total of 10 points

Step 5: Project implementation plan Technical proposal (diagrams and tech stack justification) Testing strategy (unit, integration plans) Support and maintenance plan Software updates and licensing terms Data management (backup/disaster recovery procedure) Data migration plan Define API framework for third-party integration



5. Compulsory online briefing session:

RFP documents will be issued at a compulsory online briefing session at no cost, which will be held on June 20 2025 at 10am (SAST).

All interested parties must confirm their attendance by June 17 2025 by sending an RSVP e-mail to Khumo.mokgatle@bafokeng.com

A Microsoft Teams/Zoom link will be shared on confirmation.

RFP will be emailed to all attendees within one business day after the briefing session.

6. Submission of proposals:

Proposal offers should be submitted by e-mail to Khumo.mokgatle@bafokeng.com on or before 5pm on June 25 2025.

Note that telegraphic, telephonic, telefax, and facsimile proposals will not be accepted.

No telephonic or any other form of communication with any RBED member of staff, other than the named individual below, relating to this proposal will be permitted.

Supply chain management queries relating to the tender documents should be directed to Khumo Mokgatle of Royal Bafokeng Administration via email: Khumo.Mokgatle@bafokeng.com

This article was sponsored by RBED.

The employer does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any proposal and reserves the right to re-advertise if it so wishes to. Proposals will be adjudicated according to RBED policy which involves a two-phase approach for tender evaluation by the Tender Evaluation Committee and final award by the Tender Adjudication Committee. No reason for acceptance or rejection of a tender will be given.