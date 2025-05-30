Microsoft backs SA tech SMMEs to succeed in the AI economy

At the heart of this journey is artificial intelligence (AI), with Microsoft offering tools that are not only transforming South African enterprises today but also laying the foundation for a thriving digital future — underlining the company’s vision for a South African economy where AI empowers entrepreneurs to compete and succeed.

“Our programme emphasises the transformative power of AI. Through this, we provide tools and training to help SMMEs leverage AI to drive higher productivity, boost efficiency, and contribute to sustainable growth,” says Luvuno, adding that tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot have the potential to significantly impact SMME operations, reduce operating costs and increase net revenue, turning AI into a strategic advantage in competitive markets.

The 2025 Microsoft Work Trend Index annual report reveals the emergence of a new kind of organisation — Frontier Firms — powered by AI-human collaboration. With 82% of leaders rethinking core aspects of strategy and operations and 81% expecting agent integration into the company’s AI strategy within 18 months, SMMEs can scale, stay agile, and compete with larger firms by using AI to bridge capacity gaps, democratise expertise, and drive outcome-focused operations.

The EPP also supports SMMEs in attaining Microsoft Solutions Area Designations, helping them differentiate their expertise and showcase their capabilities with identifiable badging.

Becoming a Microsoft partner through programmes like the EPP can be a profitable venture. “Partners providing services generate a high average ratio of revenue from their own services, and AI is further elevating this. Our EPP aims to accelerate partner success and exposure by leveraging our extensive, diverse, and powerful ecosystem,” says Luvuno.

By joining the EPP, SMMEs can leverage Microsoft’s resources, networks, and technology, including AI, to build sustainable businesses. This is an opportunity to gain essential skills, access potential funding, and increase market exposure, accelerating their journey towards success in the AI economy.

At Microsoft, empowering SMMEs is about fostering ingenuity in communities, enabling business owners to grow into leaders who inspire future generations.

SMMEs are strongly encouraged to seize this opportunity to apply and leverage the resources and support offered by Microsoft to fuel their growth.

There is no cost to join the EPP for eligible businesses meeting the criteria. Applications close on June 30 2025. To apply, or for more information, visit the Microsoft EPP website.

This article was sponsored by Microsoft.