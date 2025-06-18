Sci-Tech

All new Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon: Meta

18 June 2025 - 16:20 By Harshita Mary Varghese
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Social media giant Meta Platforms said on Tuesday that all new videos uploaded on Facebook will soon be classified as Reels. File image.
Social media giant Meta Platforms said on Tuesday that all new videos uploaded on Facebook will soon be classified as Reels. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

All new videos uploaded on Facebook will soon be classified as Reels, simplifying how users publish visual content, social media giant Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.

The Instagram parent said Reels on Facebook will no longer have length or format restrictions, and include all types of video content — short, long and live.

Previously uploaded video content will remain as such on the platform while videos posted after the change will be classified as Reels. The company will also rename the Video tab as Reels tab.

As part of the update, users will be prompted to confirm their audience setting or select a new one if their feed posts and Reels currently have different settings. The update will also give users access to more creative tools.

Meta said it will gradually roll out these changes globally to profiles and pages over the coming months.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Streaming surpasses broadcast and cable TV viewing in US for first time

Streaming services, which have been steadily gaining in popularity, have finally dethroned broadcast and cable television in the US, winning more ...
News
4 hours ago

Adobe brings AI image generation app Firefly to phones, adds partners

Adobe released its first dedicated artificial intelligence smartphone app on Tuesday that includes AI models from the company and partner firms, in a ...
News
3 hours ago

Amazon's corporate workforce may shrink as AI takes over routine tasks

The rollout of generative AI and agents will reduce Amazon's total corporate workforce in the next few years, Andy Jassy, CEO of the online retailer ...
News
6 minutes ago

Meta aims to fully automate advertising with AI by 2026: WSJ

Meta Platforms aims to allow brands to fully create and target advertisements with its artificial intelligence tools by the end of next year, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Advocacy group threatens Meta with injunction over data use for AI training

Austrian advocacy group None Of Your Business (NOYB) will seek an injunction against Meta Platforms, it said on Wednesday, that could lead to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  2. One walks free: charges withdrawn against G4S officer in Thabo Bester escape ... South Africa
  3. These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget South Africa
  4. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa
  5. Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban Africa

Latest Videos

Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo
Adobe Firefly | The World is What You Make It