Amazon's corporate workforce may shrink as AI takes over routine tasks

18 June 2025 - 18:20 By Akash Sriram and Harshita Mary Varghese
Amazon is using generative AI across internal operations to enhance efficiency and customer experience, says CEO Andy Jassy. File photo.
Image: Reuters

The rollout of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and agents will reduce Amazon's total corporate workforce in the next few years, Andy Jassy, CEO of the online retailer said in a note to employees on Tuesday.

AI is reshaping the global workforce by automating routine and repetitive tasks, and industry leaders expect this to prompt a reduction or transformation of certain roles across industries.

Despite uncertainties, many experts agree that AI will not lead to mass unemployment, but rather to a reshuffling of the workforce.

"As we roll out more generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done. We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs," Jassy said.

Amazon had more than 1.5-million full-time and part-time employees at the end of last year. The company also hires temporary workers and independent contractors as needed.

