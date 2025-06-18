Children's mental health harmed by excessive screen time: help for parents

South Africans spend more time on screens than almost any other nation and the obsession is fuelling a mental health crisis among children and adolescents, warns the South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop).
Globally, excessive screen use has become so widespread that “brain-rot” — a term used to capture concerns about the effect of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media — was named the Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year.
The effect on children is alarmingly evident, the society said.
Adolescents who spend more than five hours per day on digital devices are 70% more likely to have suicidal thoughts or actions than those who spend less than an hour a day. Even adolescents with moderate screen time of 4-6 hours per day are more likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression than those with two hours less screen time per day.
A study in 14 countries reviewing children from pre-primary to high school found mobile phones consistently distracted pupils from learning. Simply having a phone nearby, especially with notifications coming through, is enough to break their attention. Another study showed that once distracted, it can take up to 20 minutes for children to refocus.
The average South African adult spends nine hours and 37 minutes a day on smartphones, with nearly a third of waking hours dedicated to scrolling, swiping and tapping. Social media takes up more than 22% of daily usage, led by platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
“If we as adults are addicted, how can they not be?” said Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and member of Sasop. “We cannot expect children to moderate their screen time when they see adults constantly glued to their phones. Children learn by observing. If we don’t model healthy digital behaviour we are silently endorsing screen addiction.”
She said excessive screen time has been linked to numerous mental health concerns among children, such as:
“The physical consequences are also concerning. Children spending long hours on devices are more prone to obesity, headaches, eye strain and poor posture.”
Schoeman said it is vital for technology to be used intentionally and in moderation.
“It’s not about banning screens, it's about balance. There’s a big difference between a family movie night and hours of unmonitored scrolling or gaming. The key is to be mindful, involved and consistent.
“Children don’t need perfection from their parents, they need consistency. Small, daily changes such as putting your phone away at dinner sends a powerful message and now our children need that message more than ever.”
Schoeman provided guidelines for parents:
