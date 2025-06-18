Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's X sues New York to block social media hate speech law

Legislative sponsors express worry about democracy

18 June 2025 - 17:20 By Jonathan Stempel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk's X Corp sued New York on Tuesday, challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring social media companies to disclose how they monitor hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference. File photo.
Elon Musk's X Corp sued New York on Tuesday, challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring social media companies to disclose how they monitor hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elon Musk's X Corp sued New York on Tuesday, challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring social media companies to disclose how they monitor hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference.

X said the law, known as the Stop Hiding Hate Act, violated the First Amendment and state constitution by subjecting it to lawsuits and heavy fines unless it disclosed "highly sensitive and controversial speech" that New York may find objectionable.

Deciding what content is acceptable on social media platforms "engenders considerable debate among reasonable people about where to draw the correct proverbial line," X said. "This is not a role that the government may play."

The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court also quoted a letter from two legislators who sponsored the law, which said X and Musk in particular had a "disturbing record" on content moderation "that threatens the foundations of our democracy."

New York attorney-general Letitia James, a Democrat who enforces the state's laws, is the named defendant in X's lawsuit. Her office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Musk, the world's richest person and recently a close adviser to Republican President Donald Trump, has described himself as a free speech absolutist.

Elon Musk says he regrets some posts about Donald Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he regrets some posts he made last week about US President Donald Trump as they went "too far".
News
1 week ago

He did away with the content moderation policy of Twitter, as X was previously known, after he bought the company for $44bn (R796.45bn) in October 2022. New York's law requires social media companies to disclose steps they take to eliminate hate on their platforms, and to report their progress. Civil fines could reach $15,000 (R271.500) per violation per day.

The law was written by state senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assembly member Grace Lee, both Democrats, with help from the Anti-Defamation League. It was signed in December by governor Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat. X said New York based its law on a nearly identical 2023 California law whose enforcement was partially blocked by a federal appeals court last September because of free speech concerns.

California agreed in a February settlement with X not to enforce the law's disclosure requirements.

In a joint statement, Hoylman-Sigal and Lee said they were confident a judge would uphold New York's content moderation law.

"The fact that Elon Musk would go to these lengths to avoid disclosing straightforward information to New Yorkers" shows why the law is necessary, the legislators said

Reuters

READ MORE:

Bring it on, Elon! SA mobile operators tell MPs they would welcome Starlink

South Africa-born American billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink will find welcoming competitors in South Africa if the satellite internet provider's ...
Business Times
3 days ago

Tesla robotaxi rollout in Austin tests Musk's vision of self-driving future

Tesla faces an existential test this month as it aims to launch self-driving “robotaxis” in its home base of Austin, Texas, where public-safety ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Trump and Musk are like a bad marriage, says Elon's dad

Errol Musk says five months since Trump took office have been 'hell' for both men, and they are now suffering from PTSD
News
1 week ago

Trump says he has no plans to speak to Musk as feud persists

US President Donald Trump said on Friday said he has no plans to speak with Elon Musk, signaling the president and his former ally might not resolve ...
News
1 week ago

Trump-Musk war has lessons for SA

I don’t know anyone who isn’t hugely enjoying the war between US President Donald Trump and his erstwhile political handlanger, the world’s richest ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  2. One walks free: charges withdrawn against G4S officer in Thabo Bester escape ... South Africa
  3. These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget South Africa
  4. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa
  5. Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban Africa

Latest Videos

Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo
Adobe Firefly | The World is What You Make It