Streaming surpasses broadcast and cable TV viewing in US for first time

Streaming services, which have been steadily gaining in popularity, have finally dethroned broadcast and cable television in the US, winning more viewers in May than broadcast and cable combined, audience measurement firm Nielsen reported on Tuesday.
Nielsen, in its monthly report "The Gauge", said streaming captured 44.8% of total TV usage in the US in May, highlighting the growing dominance of streaming platforms like YouTube and Netflix over the past four years.
Google's YouTube alone accounted for 12.5% of all television viewing in May, representing the largest audience share for a streaming service.
Free ad-supported streaming services, such as Paramount Global's PlutoTV, Roku Channel and Fox's Tubi, also have gained popularity, collectively capturing 5.7% of TV viewership, Nielsen reported.
Broadcast accounted for 20% of TV viewership in May, while cable accounted for 24%, Nielsen said.
The rise of streaming, which received a big boost during the Covid-19 pandemic when people were forced to seek entertainment at home, reflects the broader transformation in media consumption, as viewers increasingly favour on-demand content over traditional TV schedules. The trend is reshaping the television landscape, with implications for advertisers and content creators alike.
Reuters
