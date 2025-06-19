OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says Meta offered his employees bonuses of $100m (R1.81bn) to recruit them, as the tech giant seeks to ramp up its artificial intelligence strategy.
The alleged attempts by Meta to hire OpenAI staffers are the latest signs of a frenzy to hire top engineers to develop AI models, and they come at a time when the Facebook owner is working on building its superintelligence unit to catch up with competitors.
Competition for AI talent has reached a feverish pitch as superstar researchers are being courted like professional athletes on the belief that individual contributors can make or break companies.
"They [Meta] started making giant offers to a lot of people on our team," Altman said on the Uncapped podcast that aired on Tuesday, hosted by his brother. "You know, like $100m signing bonuses— more than that [in] compensation per year."
"At least, so far, none of our best people have decided to take them up on that."
Meta offered $100m bonuses to OpenAI employees, says Sam Altman
Image: Getty Images/Tomohiro Ohsumi
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says Meta offered his employees bonuses of $100m (R1.81bn) to recruit them, as the tech giant seeks to ramp up its artificial intelligence strategy.
The alleged attempts by Meta to hire OpenAI staffers are the latest signs of a frenzy to hire top engineers to develop AI models, and they come at a time when the Facebook owner is working on building its superintelligence unit to catch up with competitors.
Competition for AI talent has reached a feverish pitch as superstar researchers are being courted like professional athletes on the belief that individual contributors can make or break companies.
"They [Meta] started making giant offers to a lot of people on our team," Altman said on the Uncapped podcast that aired on Tuesday, hosted by his brother. "You know, like $100m signing bonuses— more than that [in] compensation per year."
"At least, so far, none of our best people have decided to take them up on that."
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours, and Reuters could not verify the information.
"I've heard that Meta thinks of us as their biggest competitor," Altman said.
His comments come just days after Meta invested $14.3bn (R259.11bn) in data-labelling startup Scale AI, and hired its top boss, Alexandr Wang, to lead its new superintelligence team.
Meta, once recognised as a leader in open-source AI models, has suffered from staff departures and has postponed the launches of new open-source AI models that could rival competitors like Google, China's DeepSeek and OpenAI.
Reuters
READ MORE:
All new Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon: Meta
Adobe brings AI image generation app Firefly to phones, adds partners
Elon Musk's X sues New York to block social media hate speech law
MASHILO BOLOKA | Africa Day 2025: online safety and African moderators’ plight as human rights
Meta aims to fully automate advertising with AI by 2026: WSJ
OpenAI negotiates with Microsoft for new funding and future IPO: report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos