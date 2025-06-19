Sci-Tech

Meta offered $100m bonuses to OpenAI employees, says Sam Altman

19 June 2025 - 06:20 By Gursimran Kaur
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Image: Getty Images/Tomohiro Ohsumi

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says Meta offered his employees bonuses of $100m (R1.81bn) to recruit them, as the tech giant seeks to ramp up its artificial intelligence strategy.

The alleged attempts by Meta to hire OpenAI staffers are the latest signs of a frenzy to hire top engineers to develop AI models, and they come at a time when the Facebook owner is working on building its superintelligence unit to catch up with competitors.

Competition for AI talent has reached a feverish pitch as superstar researchers are being courted like professional athletes on the belief that individual contributors can make or break companies.

"They [Meta] started making giant offers to a lot of people on our team," Altman said on the Uncapped podcast that aired on Tuesday, hosted by his brother. "You know, like $100m signing bonuses— more than that [in] compensation per year."

"At least, so far, none of our best people have decided to take them up on that."

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours, and Reuters could not verify the information.

"I've heard that Meta thinks of us as their biggest competitor," Altman said.

His comments come just days after Meta invested $14.3bn (R259.11bn) in data-labelling startup Scale AI, and hired its top boss, Alexandr Wang, to lead its new superintelligence team.

Meta, once recognised as a leader in open-source AI models, has suffered from staff departures and has postponed the launches of new open-source AI models that could rival competitors like Google, China's DeepSeek and OpenAI.

Reuters

READ MORE:

All new Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon: Meta

All new videos uploaded on Facebook will soon be classified as Reels, simplifying how users publish visual content, social media giant Meta Platforms ...
News
18 hours ago

Adobe brings AI image generation app Firefly to phones, adds partners

Adobe released its first dedicated artificial intelligence smartphone app on Tuesday that includes AI models from the company and partner firms, in a ...
News
19 hours ago

Elon Musk's X sues New York to block social media hate speech law

Elon Musk's X Corp sued New York on Tuesday, challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring social media companies to disclose how they ...
News
17 hours ago

MASHILO BOLOKA | Africa Day 2025: online safety and African moderators’ plight as human rights

The death of a Nigerian content moderator based in Kenya earlier this year underscores the urgency of the crisis, writes Mashilo Boloka
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Meta aims to fully automate advertising with AI by 2026: WSJ

Meta Platforms aims to allow brands to fully create and target advertisements with its artificial intelligence tools by the end of next year, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

OpenAI negotiates with Microsoft for new funding and future IPO: report

OpenAI and Microsoft are rewriting terms of their multibillion-dollar partnership in a negotiation designed to allow the ChatGPT maker to launch a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war World
  4. School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains preservation order in illegal mining case South Africa

Latest Videos

Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Congo | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 19 June 2025