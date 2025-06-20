Combination vaccines are marketed to prevent infection with measles, mumps and rubella viruses in the US by Merck and GSK, and Merck also sells one called ProQuad that includes protection against those and varicella.
For children younger than four, the CDC recommends most receive a first dose of an MMR vaccine and a separate varicella shot. For the second dose, the CDC says the MMRV vaccine is preferred over separate shots.
The meeting agenda did not specify who will present data on MMRV or on the use of thimerosal in vaccines. The department of health and human services declined to comment on the record about the agenda.
Thimerosal has been used for decades in the US in vials for medicines and vaccines that contain more than one dose, according to the CDC.
Aside from minor reactions such as redness and swelling at the injection site, there is no evidence of harm caused by the low doses of thimerosal in vaccines, the agency's website shows.
“Substantial research over decades has shown the safety of thimerosal as a preservative in vaccination,” said recently fired Acip member Noel Brewer. “It's disappointing to see scarce public health resources used to rehash settled science.”
Kennedy has for decades sowed doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and long promoted a debunked link between vaccines and autism, contrary to scientific evidence.
He has asked for a review of all data including for the measles shot, by far the best way to prevent infection with the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus.
Kennedy clashed with legislators last month over his vaccine policy, including his claims that the measles vaccine was not properly tested for safety and that it included fetal debris, both of which are false.
Reuters
Kennedy's new US vaccine panel to discuss measles shot for children
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A new panel of US vaccine advisers appointed by health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr will vote on flu shots that contain a mercury-based preservative called thimerosal and discuss recommendations for use of a combination measles shot for children at an upcoming meeting.
The advisers to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will also vote on who should receive the shots for respiratory syncytial virus and influenza at the meeting scheduled for June 25 and 26, according to a draft agenda posted on the CDC's website.
The agenda comes days after Kennedy named eight members to serve on the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (Acip), including several who have advocated against vaccines, after abruptly firing all 17 members of the independent committee of experts.
“There isn't any doubt that we're in new territory and things are being done differently than they were before,” said William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and an alternate liaison to Acip.
Schaffner said it would be a shorter meeting than planned, a more limited number of CDC personnel are scheduled to present at the meeting and a number of presenters have not yet been listed.
The new panel will discuss proposed recommendations on the use of the combination measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine for children under five years of age.
Gauteng health department targets schools, hotspots as measles spreads
US health chief Kennedy clashes with legislators over vaccine comments
Combination vaccines are marketed to prevent infection with measles, mumps and rubella viruses in the US by Merck and GSK, and Merck also sells one called ProQuad that includes protection against those and varicella.
For children younger than four, the CDC recommends most receive a first dose of an MMR vaccine and a separate varicella shot. For the second dose, the CDC says the MMRV vaccine is preferred over separate shots.
The meeting agenda did not specify who will present data on MMRV or on the use of thimerosal in vaccines. The department of health and human services declined to comment on the record about the agenda.
Thimerosal has been used for decades in the US in vials for medicines and vaccines that contain more than one dose, according to the CDC.
Aside from minor reactions such as redness and swelling at the injection site, there is no evidence of harm caused by the low doses of thimerosal in vaccines, the agency's website shows.
“Substantial research over decades has shown the safety of thimerosal as a preservative in vaccination,” said recently fired Acip member Noel Brewer. “It's disappointing to see scarce public health resources used to rehash settled science.”
Kennedy has for decades sowed doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and long promoted a debunked link between vaccines and autism, contrary to scientific evidence.
He has asked for a review of all data including for the measles shot, by far the best way to prevent infection with the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus.
Kennedy clashed with legislators last month over his vaccine policy, including his claims that the measles vaccine was not properly tested for safety and that it included fetal debris, both of which are false.
Reuters
MORE:
Nigerian company to make HIV, malaria test kits after US funding cut
Africa’s prescription for its own future
Health teams are monitoring Covid’s ‘Nimbus’ variant
US drops Covid-19 vaccine recommendation for healthy children, pregnant women
Why most people in SA can’t get the shingles vaccine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos